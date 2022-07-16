What's new

Cisco Webex and Microsoft Teams now supporting Apple CarPlay for meetings on the go.

Webex has Apple CarPlay support, now you can have meetings in your car

Webex wants to make your Webex Meetings 'completely frictionless' between your Mac to your iPhone, and then into your car.
9to5mac.com

Microsoft Teams is adding CarPlay support for joining meetings while on the road

Microsoft is rolling out an update to its Microsoft Teams application with a focus on additional hybrid work improvements and CarPlay integration. With CarPlay integration, which is coming this month, you can now join Microsoft Teams meetings from your car. As first reported by the Verge...
www.digitalinformationworld.com

Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: New data reveals the WORLD'S most POPULAR video calling platform

This infographic mapped out the most popular video conferencing platforms in 118 countries around the world.
video-call-apps-market-share-world-wide-infographic.png
 

