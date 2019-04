BRR: We’ve been hearing about smart metering for some time now? Is the government doing anything in this regard?



NB: Yes. To curtail losses, we are launching the AMI Program, which is the smart metering system. We have received the first tender for IESCO, funded by ADB. This month we are launching for LESCO. And by the end of the year, we will be floating the tenders for PESCO, HESCO and SEPCO. AMI or Advanced metering infrastructure is an integrated system of smart meters, communications networks, and data management systems that enables two-way communication between utilities and customers. There has been a lot of controversy around this idea in the past, but that has been addressed, and I believe that the program should be effective.



BRR: When do you expect to see smart meters at the household level?



NB: Converting all meters to smart meters across the country is a five-year program. If you talk about IESCO, the contract will be awarded in June this year and the program is for 2 years. LESCO contract is expected to be awarded in July 2019, and it will also take around two years.

