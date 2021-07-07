What's new

Circular debt soars to Rs2.327 trillion in 2020-21,and set to reach Rs4.00 trillion in the next few years

1625740482029.png

www.dawn.com

Circular debt soars to Rs2.327 trillion in 2020-21

Report by power division notes an increase of Rs177bn in circular debt during 2020-21 compared to Rs541bn surge in fiscal 2019-20.
www.dawn.com

Inaction may double circular debt, says PM’s aide
www.dawn.com

Inaction may double circular debt, says PM’s aide

The amount has already risen by more than 100pc under PTI govt.
www.dawn.com

1625740608577.png



www.geo.tv

Circular debt can rise from Rs2,219bn to 4,000bn by 2025: study

The publication by Engro Corp titled ‘Fixing Pakistan’s Power Sector’ said that the power tariff in the year 2025 will rise by Rs5.1 per unit
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv

All that the Pakistanis see is a regular cheap talk by the ministers for the last few years, nothing tangible has been achieved so far. The burden of mounting circular debt will be dropped on the ravaged consumer with no results and high load shedding.
 
I have said this many times already, but it bears repeating: ANYBODY (no matter which party or uniform) who says they can get rid of loadshedding in a term or three, is LYING. It will take decades of work to right the power sector, and we haven't even started on the correct path yet.
 
