Circular debt soars to Rs2.327 trillion in 2020-21,and set to reach Rs4.00 trillion in the next few years

Circular debt soars to Rs2.327 trillion in 2020-21
Report by power division notes an increase of Rs177bn in circular debt during 2020-21 compared to Rs541bn surge in fiscal 2019-20.
www.dawn.com
Inaction may double circular debt, says PM’s aide
Inaction may double circular debt, says PM’s aide
The amount has already risen by more than 100pc under PTI govt.
www.dawn.com
https://www.globalsolarcouncil.org/a-hard-pill-to-swallow-circular-debt-to-touch-rs-4000-billion-by-2025-for-pakistan/
Circular debt can rise from Rs2,219bn to 4,000bn by 2025: study
The publication by Engro Corp titled ‘Fixing Pakistan’s Power Sector’ said that the power tariff in the year 2025 will rise by Rs5.1 per unit
www.geo.tv
All that the Pakistanis see is a regular cheap talk by the ministers for the last few years, nothing tangible has been achieved so far. The burden of mounting circular debt will be dropped on the ravaged consumer with no results and high load shedding.