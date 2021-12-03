Circular debt rising by Rs35bn a month !!

Consumers languish as huge power surplus goes down the drain ISLAMABAD: As many as 485,000 applications for new electricity connections are lying with the distribution companies although Pakistan runs a power surplus to the tune of 15,000 megawatts per month...

Every month government calculate a price of per unit electricity, it includes subsidies, theft, over-payment, fluctuation in fuel prices, fluctuation in PKR rate and non-recovery by DISCOS, we pay FPA if something left in any month and again we are not able to recover full amount of Production and distribution of Electricity??We pay more capacity charges because we buy more electricity, you are not that dumb to understand this simple equation.There are half a million applications pending for new connections and we are not buying meters and transformers for last six months and 2 years respectively, say Thank You Nawaz Sharif??There is demand for surplus electricity but government is not able to provide connections!!!