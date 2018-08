Circular Debt Mounts To Rs 596bln, Total Power Liability Rises To Rs1188 Bln



The ECC meeting was held here with Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Asad Umar in the chair.The ECC identified five to six key areas that accounted for the piling up of the liabilities and formed different committees to work upon the reasons and formulate their suggestions to be presented in its next meeting that was scheduled next week.The ECC would later present its suggestions to the Cabinet for approval and decision on the future course of action.Asad Umar said all the facts would be made public to make decision making a transparent and inclusive exercise.