What's new

Circular debt increased to Rs 2150 billion from Rs 1612 billion in 2018-19, Senate body told

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 21, 2015
96
0
15
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Circular debt increased to Rs 2150 billion from Rs 1612 billion in 2018-19, Senate body told


The Senate Standing Committee on Power was Thursday informed that the PTI government added Rs 45 billion per month to the circular debt during fiscal year 2019-20.

On 30th June, 2020, the circular debt had increased to Rs 2150 billion from Rs 1612 billion in 2018-19, official of the Power Division said while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Power here. The Committee was briefed regarding alleged removal of domestic meters of small farmers for running mono motors on single phase domestic connections by GEPCO. Points of public importance regarding exact figure of circular debt, transparency in PESCO recruitment process were considered as well.

The committee, which met with Senator Fida Muhammad in chair, was further informed that in fiscal year 2018-19 the total circular debt was Rs 1612 billion which has reached Rs 2150 billion during the previous fiscal year. A total of 532 billion in 2019-20 (or an average Rs 44.33 billion) per month were added to the circular debt. It is worth mentioning here that the PML (N) government, in its last year of its tenure 2017-18, had added Rs25.583 billion per month the circular debt. During PTI first year in office (August 2018 to June 2019) around Rs430 billion were added to the circular debt at the average of Rs41 billion per month. In the second year of the incumbent government in office, total of Rs532 billion were added to the circular debt at the average of Rs44.33 billion per month.


The committee was also informed that due to coronavirus and bad performance of the power distribution companies, the Discos have failed to collect Rs 240 billion electricity dues. The committee was informed by the CPPA officials that during the previous fiscal year wind power was generated at Rs 29 per unit while solar was generated at Rs 25 per unit. Senator Nauman Wazir said that the burden of the inefficiencies of the Discos should not be transferred to power consumers. Senator Siraj-ul-Haq said that first it needs to be determined whether Discos are services bodies or business institutions. He said from going through the available facts and figures it seems that Discos have failed. He said that by imposing taxes on the electricity the tariff has been increased for the farmers. The Prime Minister of Pakistan used to say that they will provide electricity to the farmers at Rs 5.35 per unit.

Senator Nauman Wazir said that the cheapest electricity is being produced in KP while the lowest rates are being charged from the consumers of KE. Senator Siraj asked, “Why the power tariff is not uniform for all the power distribution companies?” An official of Power Division informed that the rate is uniform in the entire country but since KE had gone to the court therefore the rates of KE were lower than the rest of the country.


Taking up point of public importance regarding transparency in the recruitment process of meter readers and linemen by PESCO; the Committee was informed that the testing agency had not provided a carbon copy of the answer sheet to candidates. During the current recruitment phase, companies were instructed to finalise the hiring by an independent testing agency after a competitive process as per PPRA Rules in consultation with Ministry of Energy (Power Division). The Committee formed an informal committee to review the matter in detail.

While being briefed about the alleged removal of domestic meters of small farmers for running mono motors on single phase domestic meters for irrigation, the Committee was informed that certain consumers have got connections under domestic tariff for their Deras but they are running single phase mono motors and tube wells up to 4-8 KW for irrigation of their lands. The use of mono motor for agricultural purposes on domestic meters is a violation of tariff against which connection was applied and granted. As per SOPs, consumers have to apply for agricultural connections. The Committee directed that this matter will be taken up in detail in the next meeting and that until then all connections must be restored. It was also stressed that Agricultural policy must be revised and made more farmer-friendly. CEO GEPCO was summoned in the next meeting.

nation.com.pk

PTI govt added Rs45b per month to circular debt during FY2019-20

ISLAMABAD-The Senate Standing Committee on Power was Thursday informed that the PTI government added Rs 45 billion per month to the circular debt during fiscal
nation.com.pk nation.com.pk
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
12,802
10
11,322
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
time is running out to fix the system..

1. govt needs to negotiate with IPPs this would reduce the current bill by 300-500 billion
2. abolish tube wells subsidy and give loans from tube wells to convert to solar
3. rapidly add solar power which is cheap and can help reduce the bill
4. sell distribution companies and LNG plants, this will bring a trillion rupees of revenue
5. abolish subsidies above 50 units,along with IPPs deal and lower LNG prices we might get away with it
i think the above measures would mean govt would be able to tackle this problem in 3-5 years..but it has lost key time, govt first piroity should be negotiate with IPPs, bring in cheap solar power and privitize LNG plants & distribution companies of islamabad, lahore and karachi to get some money out
 
volatile

volatile

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 11, 2011
3,889
1
2,515
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
ziaulislam said:
1. govt needs to negotiate with IPPs this would reduce the current bill by 300-500 billion
2. abolish tube wells subsidy and give loans from tube wells to convert to solar
3. rapidly add solar power which is cheap and can help reduce the bill
4. sell distribution companies and LNG plants, this will bring a trillion rupees of revenue
5. abolish subsidies above 50 units,along with IPPs deal and lower LNG prices we might get away with it
i think the above measures would mean govt would be able to tackle this problem in 3-5 years..but it has lost key time, govt first piroity should be negotiate with IPPs, bring in cheap solar power and privitize LNG plants & distribution companies of islamabad, lahore and karachi to get some money out
Click to expand...
These are all in correct .circular debt was and is increase/ing due to Govt running high cost electric station which utlizes Diesel/Furnace oil having efficiency of 20% and cost per KWH around 20/25 Rs/KWH .Second reason is collection from Disco`s which is now 96% from 80% .Alhumdulilah PESCO on top of that .So why govt produced electricity from expensive power plants as they failed to order LNG .So This is all man mad crisis
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
M Circular debt went up by Rs44.8 bn per month in last fiscal Pakistan Economy 2
M If inefficiencies continue: Circular debt to swell to Rs4,000 bn by 2025 Pakistan Economy 2
S Poor circular debt handling cost exchequer Rs4,082bn over 13 years. Infrastructure & Development 4
Morpheus Dismissing reports, Power Division says circular debt stands at Rs1,782bn Pakistan Economy 10
Pakistan Space Agency PTI govt adds Rs565 billion to circular debt Pakistan Economy 38
S PTI Government Successfully Brings Down Circular Debt Of Power Sector By 68% Infrastructure & Development 0
S Pakistan Prepares An Exhaustive Strategy To Fight The Circular Debt Infrastructure & Development 1
AZADPAKISTAN2009 Government of Pakistan reduces circular debt to 6 Million Dollar only Pakistan Economy 24
Norwegian Govt to float Rs200b Sukuk next week for slashing circular debt Pakistan Economy 5
shahbaz baig Lights out: 'Circular debt' cripples Pakistan’s power sector Pakistan Economy 16

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top