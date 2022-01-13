CIA-trained Ukrainian paramilitaries may take central role if Russia invades

Royal Air Force has continuous air operations to monitor the situation over Crimea and Northern Russia



RC135 joint Rivet surveillance flights have been flying from both RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus and RAF Waddington around the clock



Royal Navy Nuclear Submarines is in North Sea and USS Washington one of the newest Virginia Class Hunter Killer just took supplies from Tromso in Norway and USS Albany was in Gibraltar few weeks ago



Russia tried play clever and they almost got away with it



they played with refugees in Belarus as a diversion and deployed 92,000 troops to eastern Ukraine while at the same playing with energy supply's to act as cover



little did they know UK is not that stupid and ruled 1/4 of the Globe for 250 years and know a thing or two



now they tried to divert attention again by making up the whole Kazakstan cover story deploy troops to Kazakstan to show more force, the might impress China defiantly not UK



if Russia dreams to make a move on Ukraine you can bet your bottom dollar Russia will cease to exist