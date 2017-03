http://www.dhakatribune.com/bangladesh/2017/03/08/cia-sensed-bangladesh-independence-inevitable/

CIA sensed Bangladesh independence was inevitable

Probir Kumar Sarker

Published at 02:04 AM March 08, 2017

Last updated at 03:26 AM March 09, 2017

The CIA recently made available online several thousand documents on Bangladesh’s pre- and post-independence events. Today Dhaka Tribune publishes the CIA’s early predictions about East Pakistan’s emancipation and observations about the strength and weakness of an independent Bangladesh, the second of a series of exclusive stories

the CIA observed in early March that Bangladesh’s future under the rule of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Awami League would not be a smooth journey either.





The report stated that an independent East Pakistan would begin with some assets, notably in the political realm but also including an ethnically homogenous population.

The intelligence memorandum “East Pakistan: An Independent Nation?” dated March 1, 1971

The average per capita income of East Pakistan was about $60, far below that in West Pakistan and not much higher than the level in 1948.





There had been little private investment in East Pakistan in comparison with the West wing, accounting to about 25% of the national total. Capital was largely in the hands of a few wealthy families who had migrated from Pakistan, India and Myanmar.

Much of the managerial class resident of East Pakistan was “composed of Urdu-speaking Muslim refugees [known as Biharis] from India, who have never been accepted by the Bangalis and who would probably move to West Pakistan if the East wing became independent.”

As of late 1970, only a few government agencies drew as many as half of their employees from East Pakistan. Many Bangalis had held lesser positions in the bureaucracy below the elite civil service level.





In 1970, only 11 out of 53 Pakistani heads of missions were Bangalis.