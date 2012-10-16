CIA Project MK-ULTRA

“The CIA bought my services from my grandfather in 1952 starting at the tender age of four. He loaded me up with my little suitcase while my mom was giving birth to my younger sister. On that day I was driven to Detroit where I boarded an aircraft to New York to a facility funded by the CIA to do covert experiments. My first plane ride ended in a nightmare that was to haunt me for the next 45 years. I became a human experiment – part of their search for a way to take control of a man’s mind. During the course of these experiments they created [alternate personalities] to do their bidding – “Manchurian Candidates” is an appropriate term.

Over the next twelve years, I was tested, trained, and used in various ways. All the programming that was done to me by the CIA was to split my personality making me a compliant slave. It was trauma-based, using things like electroshock, hypnosis, sensory deprivation, and drugs. Later the trauma wasn’t necessary, only hypnosis accomplished with implanted triggers and occasional tune-ups that took place at Wright Patterson Air Force Base not far from my home … other types of trauma were used to make me complain and split my personality (to create multiple personalities for specific tasks). Each [alternate personality] was created to respond to a post-hypnotic trigger, then perform an act and (I would) not remember it later.” During the first few days of my experiments, they used truth serum as well as electric shock to identify [the alternate personalities] [then] residing within me. They used visualization techniques to create alters for their own nefarious purposes.”