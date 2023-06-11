'CIA notified Belgium of Ukraine’s role in Nord Stream sabotage'

CIA was warned of a high-level Ukrainian plot to sabotage Nord Stream pipeline months before it was attacked: report The plans involved six special operators reporting directly to Ukraine's top military officer, The Washington Post reported.

Tehran, IRNA - The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) notified the Belgian military intelligence unit of Ukraine’s possible role in a sabotage operation involving the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines in September 2022, according to a report.The CIA shared the information about the undersea explosions with Belgian intelligence officials on a strictly confidential basis, the Belgian newspaper De Tijd reported on Saturday, citing well-informed sources.The sharing of intelligence shows how Western intelligence services, including those in Belgium, have known for months that Ukraine was probably involved in the act of sabotage that crippled a key section of Europe’s energy infrastructure.When asked by the newspaper about the matter, a spokesman for Belgian defense minister said, “We do not comment on the work of our intelligence service and the contacts that our intelligence service have with partner services.”On September 26, 2022, a series of explosions occurred on both Nord Stream 1 and the newly built Nord Stream 2 pipelines, causing huge gas leaks. Both pipelines were built to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea.Brussels has refrained from publicly commenting about Ukraine’s alleged involvement in the sabotage, over concerns that it could cause tensions in the US-led alliance backing Ukraine amid the war with Russia, De Tijd said.The Washington Post also reported on Tuesday that the CIA had learned in June 2022, through a European spy agency, that a Ukrainian Special Forces team had prepared to blow up the pipelines.Ukraine has denied any involvement in the explosions.