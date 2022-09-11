CIA lobbyist, US ex-envoy Robin Raphel calls on Imran Khan at Bani Gala

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
- Raphel is a former diplomat, ambassador, CIA analyst, lobbyist, and expert on Pakistan affairs.
- PTI's Head of Diplomatic and International Affairs Senator Shehzad Waseem was also present during the meeting.
- Per sources, PTI's senior leader Fawad Chaudhry also met the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Bloom.
Read more: 'Will reveal names involved in foreign conspiracy,' warns Imran Khan
Read more: Former PM Imran Khan's anti-American rhetoric exacerbated tensions: US senator
Read more: Imran Khan attracts US reaction as he faces terror charges
Geo News tried reaching out to Chaudhry and Senator Waseem for a comment but could not establish contact.
