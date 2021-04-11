CIA ex-chief James Woolsey says aliens 'paused' his pal's aircraft at 40,000 ft, says 'we can be friendly'

'Openness to new things, willingness to examine them'

Woolsey isn't the first to be open to life beyond Earth as there have been a few instances where former CIA directors have also revealed that they were open to the idea of alien life existingUpdated On : 02:41 PST, Apr 6, 2021Former CIA director James Woolsey hope to be 'friendly to other creatures if they exist' (Getty Images)The question of whether aliens exist or not has been a topic of discussion for a while now as many are finding and trying to identify forthcoming UFOs. In recent news, a former CIA director spoke of the possibility of these unknown beings with an interesting story.R James Woolsey spoke to The Black Vault's YouTube channel on Friday about how an airplane was brought down "to a halt at 40,000 feet". Woolsey is on the course of promoting his new book, titled 'Operation Dragon', with it reportedly claiming, "Lee Harvey Oswald killed JFK on the orders of the Kremlin." The 79-year-old former intelligence chief also served under Bill Clinton. Speaking to the channel, he had revealed that "in the recent years" he had been told of many stories of "unexplained aerial phenomena".He said, "There have been over the years now events of one kind of another, usually involving some kind of aircraft-like airframe". He added, "But, there was one case in which a friend of mine was able to have his aircraft stop at 40,000 feet or so and not continue operating as a normal aircraft." Deeming the source of the information as "someone" he respects, Woolsey said, "What was going on? I don't know."Woolsey isn't the first to be open to life beyond Earth as the publication pointed out a few instances where former CIA directors have also revealed that they were open to the idea of alien life existing. Former CIA director (2013-2017) John Brennan had told a podcast that feeling otherwise was "arrogant". The conversation happened on the December 16 episode of 'Conversations with Tyler' where Brennan said, "Life is defined in many different ways. I think it's a bit presumptuous and arrogant for us to believe that there's no other form of life anywhere in the entire universe."Former CIA Director James Woolsey speaks about climate change during a briefing on Capitol Hill on February 25, 2013, in Washington, DC (Getty Images)Furthermore, on March 18, John Ratcliffe, former US President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence, also reportedly said that there were more sightings that have been reported than that were known to the public. Speaking to Fox News, he had said, "There are a lot more sightings than have been made public. Some of those have been declassified. And when we talk about sightings, we are talking about objects that have seen by Navy or Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery that frankly engages in actions that are difficult to explain." He added, "Movements that are hard to replicate that we don't have the technology for or traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom."Speaking of these instances, Woolsey had said, "These people have reported very curious behavior by aircraft. And it may be something real that is an extraordinary change, for some unheralded reason. Or it may be a complex set of what is going on in the world of cyber and so forth." Making it clear where he stands on the matter, he added, "I am not as skeptical as I was a few years ago, to put it mildly. Something is going on that is surprising to a series of intelligent, experienced pilots and we'll just have to see what it is."Describing his mindset when asked, he had replied, "Openness to new things. Willingness to examine them," cautiously adding, "Hope that we can be friendly and able to deal with a wide range of behaviors, in terms of dealing with our fellow human beings, or other creatures if they exist."