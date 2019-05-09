CIA director visit aims to strengthen PA, Palestinian official says

CIA director William Burns' visit to Israel shows that the Biden administration is serious about restoring Washington’s relations with the Palestinians, said a Palestinian Authority official.

The Palestinian Authority welcomes the decision of the Biden administration to dispatch CIA director William Burns to Israel and the West Bank , a Palestinian official in Ramallah told The Jerusalem Post.

“The visit shows that the Biden administration is serious about restoring Washington’s relations with the Palestinians and strengthening the Palestinian leadership under President Mahmoud Abbas,” the official said.

“The Biden administration’s policy toward the Palestinians is very good,” the official added, noting that Burns was expected to meet in Ramallah with Abbas and Majed Faraj, head of the PA General Intelligence Service.

Faraj and senior Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the General Authority of Civil Affairs, are seen by many Palestinians as the de facto rulers of the PA. The two are said to have huge influence on the 85-year-old Abbas.