CIA director sent to warn Russia over Ukraine

Russia may not necessarily be preparing for a head-on war out of the blue that would be miscalculation but what Russia is doing is getting in position. Hence they will keep several divisions nearby Ukraine and once the economy or some sort of disaster happens in the World Russia bounces on Ukraine. This is like a predator and prey game where the predator starts to first stalk it's prey for quite awhile getting to positin before bouncing.



Also another thing to notice is that Russia knows NATO itself's head-quarters exist in East Europe. That is the den of the beast NATO itself and they are deployed in Poland and the 3 baltic states including in Romania several 100k or could even be upto 200k and that is alot of forces bordering Russia and the Russians know Ukraine is the main issue and one of the reasons Belarus joined the federation is to corner Ukraine because they are afraid that color revolution happens to Belarus further isolating Putin and Russia losing a stragetic post that is significiant for Russia