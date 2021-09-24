What's new

CIA director sent to warn Russia over Ukraine

D

Darius77

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
260
-7
485
Country
Australia
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
US treats Russia like a total impotent vassal state.

CIA director dispatched to Moscow to warn Russia over troop buildup near Ukraine
By Natasha Bertrand, Jim Sciutto and Kylie Atwood, CNN

Updated 2311 GMT (0711 HKT) November 5, 2021


(CNN)President Joe Biden dispatched CIA Director Bill Burns to Moscow earlier this week to warn the Kremlin that the US is watching its buildup of troops near Ukraine's border closely, and to attempt to determine what is motivating Russia's actions.
The rare trip by Burns to Russia, where he held talks with senior Kremlin security officials directly involved in the military activity, came as the US has grown increasingly concerned by Russia's irregular movement of troops and equipment near Ukraine's northern border, according to multiple US and Ukrainian sources briefed on the meeting.
The Biden administration has ramped up its efforts in recent days to de-escalate growing tensions between Moscow and Kiev. Following his meetings in Russia, Burns spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone in an attempt to diffuse those tensions, the sources told CNN. A senior State Department official was also dispatched to Kiev on Thursday to support those efforts.


Satellite photos raise concerns of Russian military build-up near Ukraine

Satellite photos raise concerns of Russian military build-up near Ukraine
The flurry of high-level diplomacy underscores how seriously the Biden administration is taking the latest Russian troop movements, even after an earlier buildup in the spring ultimately did not lead to a renewed invasion. Tensions between Ukraine and Russia have also been exacerbated in recent weeks by a deepening Ukrainian energy crisis that Kiev believes Moscow has purposefully provoked.
"The buildup, coupled with the energy blackmail, does suggest a more aggressive Russian posture," an adviser to Zelensky told CNN.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Friday that the "scale" and "the size of the units that we're seeing" from Russia is "unusual."
"We continue to monitor this closely, and as I've said before, any escalatory or aggressive actions by Russia would be of great concern to the United States," he said.
Burns as key intermediary
Assessments on Russia's motives differ widely within the administration, with some sources telling CNN they believe Russia could be preparing for an invasion, while others suggest they are conducting an exercise, or simply trying to intimidate Ukraine.
And publicly, Ukraine has downplayed the idea that Russia is building up its military presence near the border beyond normal levels. Russia has "established a practice of "transferring and accumulating military units for the purpose of maintaining tension in the region and political pressure on neighboring countries," Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
But in an effort to prevent any kind of escalation, Biden dispatched Burns to Moscow on Tuesday, where he met with Kremlin officials to try to deter any plans for an offensive by conveying that the US is closely monitoring the troop movements, according to people briefed on their meeting.
Russian accused of being part of cybercrime ring extradited from South Korea to Ohio

Russian accused of being part of cybercrime ring extradited from South Korea to Ohio
Burns also brought up US concerns that Russia is close to using its gas exports as leverage, with Ukraine and other European nations forecast to suffer energy crises heading into winter.
After his meetings in Moscow, Burns called Zelensky on Wednesday to convey the administration's concerns over Russia's behavior and reassure him that the US is closely tracking the Russian activity, according to a person with direct knowledge of the call.
Satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies on Monday demonstrate the kind of irregular Russian troop and equipment movements that US officials are worried about. The images show Russian troops, tanks and artillery massing near the Russian town of Yelnya, and the Biden administration is more concerned than it was in the spring that Russia could launch an invasion, two senior US officials said.
Top US general meets with his Russian counterpart in Finland

Top US general meets with his Russian counterpart in Finland
In response to questions about the satellite images, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters this week that "The movement of our military equipment or army units across the territory of the Russian Federation is exclusively our business." He added that "Russia has never threatened anyone, is not threatening, and does not pose a danger to anyone. But against the background of rather aggressive expansionist tendencies, especially on the part of NATO and other countries, Russia has always taken measures to ensure its security and will continue to do so."
But one US official told CNN that the US has "serious concerns" about the Russian build up, adding, "It would be foolish for us not to be considering the possibility of an invasion or incursion."
Another State Department official and a senior congressional aide noted that the US concerns stem largely from the fact that Russia appears to be putting pieces into place should it want to take action against Ukraine quickly.
"It is certainly an unprecedented buildup, and if Russia wanted to invade Ukraine, it has the capability and capacity to overwhelm Ukrainian forces," the aide said. "With such a large buildup, Putin could order an invasion at any time and there would be very little warning."
Intense outreach to allies
European diplomats in the US and Europe say that the US has been conducting intense outreach about Russia, an effort that began in just the last few days.
"The administration is very, very concerned—this is the most concerned I've heard them about Russia in a really, really long time," said one diplomat. "I wouldn't underestimate this. They're doing a massive outreach to raise awareness about this."
The concerns the US is sharing are "pretty specific" said another diplomat, who echoed others in saying that they are now being carefully and closely examined in European capitals, where perceptions of the Russian threat vary. Even so, diplomats from five different European countries acknowledged that the trendline of Russian actions in relation to Ukraine have been worrying.
Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko tries to turn the tables in combative interview

Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko tries to turn the tables in combative interview
Concerns over the Kremlin's intentions stem from Russia's invasion of the Crimean peninsula in 2014. The international community, led by the US, imposed sanctions on Russia for the subsequent illegal annexation of the Ukrainian territory, but the multilateral sanctions have done nothing to push Russia back from the peninsula. Putin has made clear his plans to keep Russian forces there, despite international opposition.
"They're definitely being taken very seriously," the second diplomat said. "There is clearly a trend line over here -- you can go back all the way to 2014, of course," when Russia invaded Crimea. "But since the spring of this year," a constellation of developments has drawn attention, including the Russian escalation around Ukraine, the only partial withdrawal of those troops, Russia's move to leave some military hardware behind on the border, and a sharpening of Russian rhetoric about Ukraine.
Diplomats noted an article President Vladimir Putin wrote this summer, which one diplomat described as a "revisionist manifesto" about Ukrainian history meant to fit Russian arguments and deny the foundation for a Ukrainian state. More recently, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, wrote a similar article denigrating Ukraine and its leaders.
Watching 'with all of our capabilities'
The administration is far from reaching a consensus on Russia's intentions, however, and other defense officials told CNN they have not seen indications that Russia is preparing for a sustained operation like an invasion. That would require supplies to be brought into the area like food, fuel and spare parts, the officials said.
Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said this week the US wasn't seeing anything to indicate an imminent Russian move on Ukraine, but he still expressed concern at the "significant amount" of military movements along the border.
Speaking to NBC's Lester Holt at the Aspen Security Forum, Milley said the Russian activity was "nothing overtly aggressive per se," but he cautioned that the US is watching the movements "with all of our capabilities."
Pentagon warns China is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal

Pentagon warns China is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal
Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, say they do not believe the US has done enough to deter Russian aggression. Kiev has been pushing the US to do more to stop the Russia-Germany gas pipeline known as Nord Stream 2 from becoming fully operational, which will allow Russia to bypass Ukraine entirely when delivering gas to Europe and, Kiev argues, make Ukraine even more vulnerable to Russian advances.
But the Biden administration waived some sanctions on Nord Stream 2 earlier this year, organized a summit with Putin in June, and has been trying to find common ground with Moscow on issues like ransomware and nuclear stability.
"The best signal the administration could send to Russia right now, to show that there are repercussions for their behavior, would be to reverse course on Nord Stream 2," the Zelensky adviser said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN's climate summit earlier this week, where they discussed joint concerns about the unusual Russian military movement and the country's potentially coercive use of its energy supplies, a State Department official said. Those subjects will be revisited when Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba travels to Washington for talks with Blinken next week, the official said.
CNN's Oren Liebermann, Nicole Gaouette, Katie Bo Williams, Barbara Starr, Matthew Chance and Zahra Ullah contributed to this report.

edition.cnn.com

CIA director dispatched to Moscow to warn Russia over troop buildup near Ukraine

President Joe Biden dispatched CIA Director Bill Burns to Moscow earlier this week to warn the Kremlin that the US is watching its buildup of troops near Ukraine's border closely, and to attempt to determine what is motivating Russia's actions.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
954
0
895
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Russia may not necessarily be preparing for a head-on war out of the blue that would be miscalculation but what Russia is doing is getting in position. Hence they will keep several divisions nearby Ukraine and once the economy or some sort of disaster happens in the World Russia bounces on Ukraine. This is like a predator and prey game where the predator starts to first stalk it's prey for quite awhile getting to positin before bouncing.

Also another thing to notice is that Russia knows NATO itself's head-quarters exist in East Europe. That is the den of the beast NATO itself and they are deployed in Poland and the 3 baltic states including in Romania several 100k or could even be upto 200k and that is alot of forces bordering Russia and the Russians know Ukraine is the main issue and one of the reasons Belarus joined the federation is to corner Ukraine because they are afraid that color revolution happens to Belarus further isolating Putin and Russia losing a stragetic post that is significiant for Russia
 
Last edited:
ARMalik

ARMalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2017
4,390
5
8,097
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
There is ONLY Question -- WHY THE HELL WOULD RUSSIA ALLOW THIS DIC.KHEAD TO VISIT RUSSIA??
 
D

Darius77

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
260
-7
485
Country
Australia
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Battlion25 said:
Russia may not necessarily be preparing for a head-on war out of the blow that would be miscalculation but what Russia is doing is getting in position. Hence they will keep several divisions nearby Ukraine and once the economy or some sort of disaster happens in the World Russia bounces on Ukraine. This is like a predator and prey game where the predator starts to first stalk it's prey for quite awhile getting to positin before bouncing.

Also another thing to notice is that Russia knows NATO itself's head-quarters exist in East Europe. That is the den of the beast NATO is deployed in Poland, and the 3 baltic states including in Romania several 100k or could even be upto 200k and that is alot of forces bordering Russia and the Russians know Ukraine is the main issue and one of the reasons Belarus joined the federation to corner Ukraine because they are afraid that color revolution happens to Belarus further isolating and Russia losing a stragetic post that is significiant for Russia
Click to expand...
Those are good points. Putin's confused approach to Ukraine just emboldened the US warmongers. Ukraine is the soul of Russia and Orthodoxy and every key Russian historical event in linked to it. The Russians should have annexed Ukraine completely when there was a strong pro-Russian sentiment. Belarus will harder to destabilize as it is basically Russian heartland and have no 5th column like Ukrainian Jews.
 
retaxis

retaxis

FULL MEMBER
Nov 16, 2007
976
0
1,093
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
US trying to encircle Russia, China and Iran at the same time. Its going to be a costly and futile venture for the anglo sissies i mean saxons
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
954
0
895
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Darius77 said:
Those are good points. Putin's confused approach to Ukraine just emboldened the US warmongers. Ukraine is the soul of Russia and Orthodoxy and every key Russian historical event in linked to it. The Russians should have annexed Ukraine completely when there was a strong pro-Russian sentiment. Belarus will harder to destabilize as it is basically Russian heartland and have no 5th column like Ukrainian Jews.
Click to expand...
The Belarus president is terrified as fuk bro that is why he signed immediately a federation agreement with Putin to have his country join the federation of Russia. The two countries will remain 2 states in one until he dies or ends his term and after that it will be completely ruled from Moscow and why do you think he took such extreme measure his extremely afraid of NATO since they are breathing down his neck in the baltic and from Poland he knows he can't survive them nor defend himself against them. East Europe is a dangerous area because NATO itself is head-quarted there hence lukashenko knows he would have no fighting chance against them and they were putting pressure on him recently which tipped his original paranoia to finally say it fuk it I surrender this place to Russia.. He was originally cornered From the North, West and South
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
14,957
-16
28,207
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
ARMalik said:
There is ONLY Question -- WHY THE HELL WOULD RUSSIA ALLOW THIS DIC.KHEAD TO VISIT RUSSIA??
Click to expand...
The Americans i.e. CIA is overwhelmed with challanges. The bitter truth is that the US is acting like a hurt and surrounded animal. It is now dealing with a pack of nations situated in the same neighborhood that all have the same objective. Hurt US interests as much as possible. The US no matter how powerful cannot tackle China, Iran, Russia and certainly Pakistan in one go.

The US also needs to understand something very clearly. First impression is always last impression. The US won't be able to maneuver out of this precarious situation. The US has earned the title of an untrustworthy and unreliable ally. US actions and backstabbings over the years won't disappear. Mistrust will remain.
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
954
0
895
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dalit said:
The Americans i.e. CIA is overwhelmed with challanges. The bitter truth is that the US is acting like a hurt and surrounded animal. It is now dealing with a pack of nations situated in the same neighborhood that all have the same objective. Hurt US interests as much as possible. The US no matter how powerful cannot tackle China, Iran, Russia and certainly Pakistan in one go.

The US also needs to understand something very clearly. First impression is always last impression. The US won't be able to maneuver out of this precarious situation. The US has earned the title of an untrustworthy and unreliable ally. US actions and backstabbings over the years won't disappear. Mistrust will remain.
Click to expand...
It would be a mistake to assume they are declining just look how afraid Lukuskenko was off them forcing him to sign of Belarus to Russia completely just to get further safety from them. They remain a legit threat and security therat to most except to the eastern region of the world in China, Pakistan, central asia, North Korea etc etc that is probably the only belt they are fruitless logisitically and to many jam packed with nuclear states..
 
Last edited:
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
14,957
-16
28,207
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Battlion25 said:
It would be a mistake to assume they are declining just look how afraid Lukuskenko was off them forcing to sign of Belarus to Russia completely just to get further safety from them
Click to expand...
The Americans won't back off and continue with their sleazy pathetic games. They must realise there is huge opposition to their interests in this region. If Afghanistan didn't teach the Americans a lesson nothing will.
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
954
0
895
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dalit said:
The Americans won't back off and continue with their sleazy pathetic games. They must realise there is huge opposition to their interests in this region. If Afghanistan didn't teach the Americans a lesson nothing will.
Click to expand...
If world economy somehow tanks and the dollar starts to slip. The Americans will invade venezuela. Right now they are sanctioning Venezuela from selling oil that is because they are being kept around as '' US dollar Insurance bail-out'' They will keep sanctioning Venezuela until another 15 years until 2035s they will invade Venezuela..

Once you start to see the dollar starts to dip in 2030 and the stock markets start to panic for real than expect them to launch out of the blue invasion on Venezuela this would be to safe the Dollar and their economy but after Venezuela they don't have another insurance bail-out perhaps Norway could serve as another alternative but it doesn't have as much oil as Venezuela which has the world's most oil reservers and completely sanctioned can't sell their oil because they have been stored by the US without even them knowing what the US is doing and what is their endgame intention here
 
Last edited:
D

Darius77

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
260
-7
485
Country
Australia
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Dalit said:
The Americans i.e. CIA is overwhelmed with challanges. The bitter truth is that the US is acting like a hurt and surrounded animal. It is now dealing with a pack of nations situated in the same neighborhood that all have the same objective. Hurt US interests as much as possible. The US no matter how powerful cannot tackle China, Iran, Russia and certainly Pakistan in one go.

The US also needs to understand something very clearly. First impression is always last impression. The US won't be able to maneuver out of this precarious situation. The US has earned the title of an untrustworthy and unreliable ally. US actions and backstabbings over the years won't disappear. Mistrust will remain.
Click to expand...
US and their Zionist masters are living in fantasy world as the emerging multi-polar world is basically Eurasian based. The US is in irreversible decline with a deadbeat economy and 800 military bases around the world, but with an inept trailer trash military. Just yesterday, their MOD report cited growing drug abuse, depression and suicides in the US military, not to mention highest rapes of female soldiers.
 
ARMalik

ARMalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2017
4,390
5
8,097
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
The thing that someone needs to ask the Russians is that WHY DO THEY ALLOW HOLLYWOOD TO FILM IN RUSSIA and specially Moscow??? These movies then show Russians like some 2-cent wan.kers incapable of governing their country and with their nukes selling in Local Bazars. Why the hell do the Russian do this???
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
5,196
-1
8,681
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Would be fun if on one end Russia attacks ukrain and china attacks taiwan, while iran slaps the US in the gulf.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 2, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

truthfollower
How the Pentagon learned to start worrying and investigate UFOs
Replies
6
Views
564
Oldman1
O
F-22Raptor
The Secret History of a Cold War Mastermind
Replies
0
Views
697
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Clutch
War by other means: Is Pakistan ready for asymmetrical misinformation warfare against its democracy?
Replies
8
Views
933
nahtanbob
N
scope
Was Coronavirus an Engineered Biological Attack on China by America
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
121
Views
18K
Oldman1
O
H
'Russia Uses Language Washington Understands'
Replies
0
Views
516
Hasbara Buster
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom