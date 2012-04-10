CIA Director Burns Made Unannounced Visit To Pakistan.

Goritoes said: But at the same time, they don't want to work with Pakistan which is beneficial for both, if you want Pakistan's help then Ask nicely America just can't let go of PakistanBut at the same time, they don't want to work with Pakistan which is beneficial for both, if you want Pakistan's help then Ask nicely Click to expand...

The problem all along with US and American relationship has been the third factor - CHINA. Even the rupture that came about in 1960s between US and Pakistan was the China factor. Americans did not want India to be humbled by US made weapons because they looked at it as hedge against Red China. You can see how in 1962 Sino-Indian war America rushed aid to India in order to help stem the Chinese attack. Ayub Khan bitterly complained about this military aid to India but was assured that it would be NOT used by India against Pakistan. We all know that did not happen and Ayub was disgusted with Kennedy and did not attend his burial because he felt he cheated him.Then when Pakistan attacked India US ceased all supplies to blunt India being defeated lest a weakened India become victim to Red China.All these years later the China factor still plays out. Today USA has appointed India as it's ally in containing China so it is restrained in what it can offer Pakistan. It is this dichtomy that is cause of the strain in the relations between these two countries.