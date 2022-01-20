Ever wonder why this happens to only US spies and US diplomats around the world, including cases inside US itself?
And why no embassies of other countries, including US allies in NATO and AUKUS faced this problem?
Have CIA looked into their own spying equipment in all their embassies instead of just investigating other countries? Are they killing themselves with electronic waves from owned equipment?
CIA assesses it's unlikely Havana syndrome is due to 'sustained worldwide campaign' by a foreign country in interim report - CNNPolitics
