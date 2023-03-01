CIA agents raped "terrorism" suspects by shoving garden hoses up their rectums and turning on the water.

Doctor Describes and Denounces C.I.A. Practice of ‘Rectal Feeding’ of Prisoners
In a hearing at Guantánamo Bay, an expert gave a graphic public depiction of torture after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
Dr. Sondra S. Crosby, an expert on torture and trauma, testifying in a Connecticut court in 2009. “This was a very, very distressing painful, shameful stigmatizing event,” she said of the C.I.A. torture practice.Credit...Pool photo by Bob Child
By Carol Rosenberg
Feb. 24, 2023
GUANTÁNAMO BAY, Cuba — Over the years, the Central Intelligence Agency’s use of waterboarding and other forms of torture in its secret overseas prisons after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks has been revealed in government leaks, testimony and a damning Senate investigation.
But an expert's testimony this week in pretrial hearings at Guantánamo Bay offered some of the most graphic details made public about the C.I.A.'s shadowy use of rectal feeding on its prisoners, a discredited practice kept secret long after
