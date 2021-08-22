What's new

CIA admits Iran and China have executed entire networks of its spies

It's impossible.
In fact, both China and the USA need to have a certain number of spies with each other, because they need to avoid miscarriage of justice.
China may have emptied the US spy network in Hong Kong.
 
US spy network in Hong Kong is the US consulate in Hong Kong and the NGOs. Unless they are removed, the US spies are currently operating in Hong Kong.
 
That needs a good reason.
For example, China revoked the US consulate in Chengdu and destroyed the US intelligence network in Western China. Our reason is that the United States has revoked the Chinese Consulate in Houston.
 
There is a saying that goes like this: "Why do coup d'etats never happen in America? Because there is no US embassy in America."
 
You are confusing CIA Field Officers/Agents with Informants.

Article alludes that it was mostly informants NOT field officers. And a field officer without his informant network is useless till he rebuilds.
There is still US intelligence in Western China and still Chinese intelligence in Houston.

Diplomatic outposts are merely just a formal part of the spy v spy game countries do.
 
People are confusing saboteurs, spies and informants. USA uses all of those sources to gather information from hostile countries.

No mercy to all of American agents must be on agenda of free nations. Otherwise the terror attacks, sabotages, bombings, coup, separatist movements, color revolution would be inevitable in the target countries.
 
While Pakistan just exposes the identity of their station chief n he goes away running.
 
Yes this happen all the time...CIA networks and agents are CIA employees ,these are US citizens...now domestic saboters should be treated as US agents but informants in many cases are not even aware to be used for spying,so there should be some distinction...anyway...the most important are one that run cells...they orginize everything,recruit,execute operation...transfers on local level
 
I think CIA is deceiving people by admitting that it's entire spy network in Iran and China has been eliminated. I think they have many sleeper cells that could have already been activated.
 
True. CIA would never admit to such if it’s true.
 
