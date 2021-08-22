CIA admits Iran and China have executed entire networks of its spies

Muhammed45 said: People are confusing saboteurs, spies and informants. USA uses all of those sources to gather information from hostile countries.



No mercy to all of American agents must be on agenda of free nations. Otherwise the terror attacks, sabotages, bombings, coup, separatist movements, color revolution would be inevitable in the target countries. Click to expand...

Yes this happen all the time...CIA networks and agents are CIA employees ,these are US citizens...now domestic saboters should be treated as US agents but informants in many cases are not even aware to be used for spying,so there should be some distinction...anyway...the most important are one that run cells...they orginize everything,recruit,execute operation...transfers on local level