(CHT) is under plot of US and India by the support of UN.

Geo-political importance and economic potentials of CHT in this region, the origin of migrated tribal’s and settlers in CHT. Problem of insurgency in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) of Bangladesh .CHT is a part and parcel of Bangladesh from time immemorial and the tribal people migrated to CHT from adjoining areas of India and Myanmar. 1.The Bengalis have been the original inhabitants in CHT even before British rule in this region. 2. India and US plotted conspiracy to destabilize and hinder economic upliftment of Bangladesh by floating guerrilla war in CHT instigating the tribal secessionists. 3. Only a section of Chakma tribals is involved with the insurgency and majority of resident tribal’s are against this secessionist group. 4. During Pakistan rule tribal community never claimed regional autonomy of CHT. 5. The peace treaty is suicidal and detrimental to the interest of the country. 6. The withdrawal of army from CHT area will give the secessionists an opportunity for strengthening their position. If Bangladesh wants to save its own sovereignty from the US and Indian Plot. They have to take preparation militarily to tackle the racket of plots