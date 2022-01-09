What's new

Chronic electricity and Load shedding problems in Gilgit Baltistan

This people have been sold a fat lie Jammu and Kashmir is not an occupied territory that is just horse shxt sold by Jinnah and his people to just delude the people.. over 50% of Indian territory belongs to Pakistan and Jinnah signed it of by agreement in the time of partition because he accepted to move back to the territories of pre-Muhammad of Ghor and hit the clock back to 1192 which means he went into that meeting accepting to be the invader and the Indians the local why did he do that? that is in fact suspicion.. Technically whatever India holds right now is Indian territory by law and treaty signed by none other then the father of Pakistan...

India doesn't hold anything of Pakistani territories hence whatever is with India is rightfully Indian lands but territories that were historically with us are in India which we may seek and fuk no it is not Jammu but rather Delhi, Agre, Bengal, Deccan states etc etc.. We seek them not because we own them but we seek them because they became part of our history and due to nostalgia..

You are only an invader when decades have past but not when centuries have past you become local to the land so why did Jinnah enter these talks from an invader prospective
 
The Pakistani colonists have reduced the native population to 7-8% and ethnically cleansed Azad Kashmir . Now they complain and whine when less than a handful of Indians are permanently resident In Indian part of Kashmir.
You have to admire the sheer Chutzpah of the Pakistani establishment.
 
The Pakistani colonists have reduced the native population to 7-8% and ethnically cleansed Azad Kashmir . Now they complain and whine when less than a handful of Indians are permanently resident In Indian part of Kashmir.
You have to admire the sheer Chutzpah of the Pakistani establishment.
Hahahahahahahaha keep crying fella.
 
