Christmas: PIA just had a very merry flight!

My understanding is that you can say 'Merry Christmas' with the intention of sharing well wishes for their moment of happiness and with the understanding that we don't know whether Hazrat Eesa Alaihissalam or Jesus Christ was actually born on this day. I tried digging into some Christian friends about what they really believe. There seems to be a lot of discrepancies amongst various Christian denominations. Some say outright that its origins are from a pagan Winter Solstice celebration and devised to guide people towards Christianity. Others say it is a 'symbolization' of the birth of Christ. Some Christians are ok if I say Merry Christmas. Others have actually reacted strongly, telling me I am not Christian and have nothing to do with Christmas. From experience, no one seems to take offence if I don't say Merry Christmas (instead saying Happy New Year or Happy Holidays), but some people DO take offence if I say 'Merry Christmas'. But all of this discussion applies if you are living in a Christian majority country.



The official airlines of Islamic Republic of Pakistan has no business celebrating this for all and sundry, Muslim and Christian alike. I mean, do they say 'Happy Eid' during Eid holidays to every customer?







Their religious holidays are not our culture. In this case, PIA is actually celebrating it, rather than merely wishing Happy Christmas to a Christian person.

