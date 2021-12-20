Christmas in Pakistan

Christmas celebrations held in Lahore to promote diversity, peace, tolerance and harmony

December 22, 2021To promote diversity, peace, tolerance and harmony in the country, Muslim, Sikhs and Hindus arranged a Christmas celebration in the honour of Christian’s community in the metropolitan city of Punjab province.Many people from Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs and Christians participated in the Christmas festivity. On the occasion, MPA Ms Uzma Kardar, Shahid Rehmat President Youth Development Foundation (YDF), Salman Abid Executive Director IDEA, Mumtaz Hussain Executive Director CHANGE, Gulbaz Ali Khan Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Analytics Lab, MPA Sania Kamran of PTI attended the ceremony.On the occasion, Uzma Kardar from ruling party said that Pakistan is a peaceful country where minority communities are safe and can perform ritual ceremonies freely. We are here to promote interreligious harmony, said Uzma Kardar.Salman Abid of IDEA lauded the effort made by Hindus and Sikhs community to promote socio-religious harmony by arranging Christmas celebrations for Christian’s friends. Salman Abid said, We not only accept the minorities but also celebrate them; they have the same rights as we do in Pakistan.Shahid Rehmat emphasized the growing need of spreading the message of tolerance, love and harmony in the society and urged that all countrymen should see one another as fellow human beings instead of classifying others into different religions, sects, races and regions.He thanked the orginsers and said such celebration will promote inter and intra faith harmony in the country, moreover,the celebration aim is to bring together as fellow human beings with the same types of blood, flesh, feelings and emotions of happiness and sorrow, despite the differences of color of skins, social status, areas of residences and professions.Shahid Rehmat said that teaching of Jesus Christ is harmony and equality and all participants are equal for me and wish them Merry Merry Christmas as brother and sisters.On the occasion he said Remember, the dream of global peace will never come true unless followers of both Islam and Christianity come forward in a spirit of cooperation, respect and goodwill and play their due role to promote peaceful existence, while talking to the participants.Sania Kamran PTI MPA expressed his happiness and said the gathering is very inclusive in which women and transgenders participated played their role to promote harmony.At the end Gulbaz Ali Khan CEO of Analytics Lab, said that our national’ flag and its white color reflects the Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful and harmonious co-existence between majority Muslims and minority religions. He urged from all clerics of all religions to play their role for harmonious and co-existence environment in the country.