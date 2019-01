Arab Christians in violent clash with police in Haifa over ‘McJesus’ sculpture



3 officers wounded as hundreds of protesters try to forcibly enter Haifa Museum during demonstration against depiction of Ronald McDonald on a cross

Wonder what the evangelicals in the US think about this .... No anti-Jewish comments guys. All that is needed to make peace achievable is for some American christians to not unconditionally support everything Israel does and for members of Congress to push for two state solution.