Christian Persecution in India has shot up a staggering 115% during the past 5 years

Persecution Relief’s Press Release on Hate Crimes Against Christians in India
42 cases of hate campaigns against Christians came to light over the months of July, August and September 2020. Most of these cases hold Facebook accountable, as it has become an easy and convenient weapon in the hands of the ‘Saffron Brigade’- one that is ruining the country beyond restoration.
Christian Persecution in India shot to a staggering 115% over a span of 5 years. 73 cases in 2016 and 157 cases in the 3rd quarter of 2020! With 3 months still left for this year to end, 450 cases have already been recorded compared to last year’s annual count of 527. Even the covid-19 pandemic and scattered partial lockdowns across the country could not curb this pestilence of hate, announces persecution relief in its 3rd quarterly report of 2020 which was released today.
Persecution Relief recorded 157 cases of hate crimes against Christians including 4 murders, 46 physical attacks, 32 crimes against Christian women, 43 false complaints by fanatics, 45 cases of collusion of authority, 22 cases of boycott, 20 church attacks, 21 unjust arrests and many other contemptible types of Christian Persecution, in the 3rd Quarter of 2020. Between January 2016 to September 2020, Persecution Relief has recorded 2224 cases of Christian Persecution.
The Top 3 hostile Indian states against Christians between July to September 2020 were Uttar Pradesh at the top, followed by Chhattisgarh with 16, while Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand share the third spot with 14 cases each.
27 hate crimes were recorded in Uttar Pradesh in the last 3 months, bringing its year to date count to a mind-blowing 90 cases! These numbers make it the Most Dangerous State in India For Christians to live in and since 2017, no other state has taken this title. Besides Christian Persecution, rampant cases of rape, murder, mob violence, biased administration, boycott and hate campaigns against religious minorities, make Yogi Adityanath’s faith andreligious beliefs questionable.
The heart of India-Madhya Pradesh, suddenly took avertical leap from just 1 case of Christian Persecution in July to 9 cases in September! A total of 14 hate crimes against Christians with a rise of around 800%! Since January 2020 till date, 30 hate crimes have been documented in the second largest state in India.
Of the 10 Christians who were Martyred for their faith between January to September 2020, 4 cases of murder feature in the 3rd Quarter of 2020. Since January 2016 to September 2020 Persecution Relief documented 2224 hate crimes against Christians and the year to date count is 450 cases.
Rumors of a National Anti-Conversion law are alsodoing the rounds. Which is why we have also written an Open Letter to The Prime Minister- Mr. Narendra Modi, requesting him to prevent this draconian law from being passed.
Tribal and Dalit Christians have emerged as one of the most persecuted Christian groups in the country. Amongst the pages of the 2020’s 3rd Quarterly report, you will find an ‘Open Letter to Mrs. Sonia Gandhi’ in which the details of a recent case where 15 homes were destroyed and 11 Tribal Christian families were boycotted for their faith.
There were 32 hate crimes against Christian women in the 3rd quarter of 2020, bringing the year to date tally to 93. So, it’s safe to say that once in 3 days, a Christian woman is persecuted for her faith in India!
42 cases of hate campaigns against Christians came to light over the months of July, August and September 2020. Most of these cases hold Facebook accountable, as it has become an easy and convenient weapon in the hands of the ‘Saffron Brigade’- one that is ruining the country beyond restoration. This report also features Persecution Relief’s Open Letter to Mark Zuckerberg concerning the same.
In a statement released by Shibu Thomas, Founder of Persecution Relief, he said, “Although inexhaustive, as many cases of Christian persecution are not reported due to fear, these numbers conclude that around 2 Christians are persecuted for their faith in India, everyday! This must not be taken lightly! The conspiracies against the Christian minority in India have now become innumerable and inconceivable. Be it the amendment of the Constitution, the New Education Policy, rumors of the National Anti-Conversion Law, unfair discrimination of Dalit Christians, hate campaigns on social media etc. etc., our authorities are leaving no stone unturned.”
Talking about how the world should react to the India of today, the Founder added, “We, seem to distance ourselves from persecuted people. However, in this case, we are all a part of the same country and we will feel the pain sooner or later. Today, it is very evident that Christian Persecution in India has gone out of control, but with it, arises a great opportunity for humanity to unite, raise our voices and fight this giant together. The objective of this report is not to cause a rift but rather to bridge the gulf. It must be used as a tool to urge the masses to steer India in the right direction-towards peace, prosperity and unity.”
This mayhem is not completely hidden from the world.In July 2020, the US commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) recommended to the US Department of State, for India to be designated as a “Country of Particular Concern” in its 2020 annual report.
The solid foundation of secularism and democracy which our nation once grandly rested upon, is now being ruthlessly and foolishly crushed by religious extremist who lack the essence of humanity. The cases chronicled in this report are only a fraction of actual violence perpetuated and reported on the ground.
Persecution Relief urges one and all to pay heed tothe plague of religious intolerance and act upon it before it is too late.
PERSECUTION RELIEF HAS ONE GOAL- TO ENSURE FREEDOM TO WORSHIP JESUS CHRIST IN INDIA.
