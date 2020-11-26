What's new

Christian mother, son killed in Pak over alleged blasphemous remarks

aryadravida

Feb 7, 2020
dia reports have suggested that the woman and her son were killed after allegedly saying blasphemous words during an argument.
WORLD Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 21:46 IST
Imtiaz Ahmad

Imtiaz Ahmad
Hindustan Times, Islamabad
A protest against blasphemy in Pakistan. Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in the country. The murder of the mother-son duo was caused by their alleged blasphemous remarks, according to media reports.
A protest against blasphemy in Pakistan. Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in the country. The murder of the mother-son duo was caused by their alleged blasphemous remarks, according to media reports.(AFP file)

A Christian mother and her son were murdered in broad day light at a village in the Pakistani province of Punjab on Monday in what media reports said was a killing over alleged blasphemy.

In a report filed by Shabbir Masih with the local police, he stated that his wife Yasmeen Masih and son Usman Masih were killed by their neighbour Hussain Shakoor in Hussain Kathore village located in Ahmad Nagar area of Gujranwala district after a heated argument between Yasmeen and Hussain’s mother, Itrat Bibi.

There is no mention of blasphemy in the police report and the reason for the killing has been described as a personal dispute over cleaning of the street on which both families lived.

The husband has stated in his report that some months ago, the two women had entered into an argument and this was the reason why Itrat Bibi and her son took revenge on Monday. Hussain Shakoor first shot Yasmeen and when her son came to aid his mother, he also was also shot in the chest.


Media reports have suggested that Itrat Bibi and her son Hussain Shakoor killed the mother and son because they claim they heard them utter blasphemous words during the argument. Police have so far refuted this claim.
Christian mother, son killed in Pak over alleged blasphemous remarks

Media reports have suggested that the woman and her son were killed after allegedly saying blasphemous words during an argument.
Jugger

Jugger

Nov 17, 2016
Just imagine the plight of non Muslims in Pakistan, anyone can be accused of blasphemy for personal grudges and then can be merciless killed.
Muslims are not immune and can also be victims of this blasphemy.
Very dangerous...!
Thank god for secular India.
 
untitled

untitled

Sep 13, 2008
Not that it makes it any better but this tragic incident is from November 10 and the relevent defence pk threads do show up on google search but are not accessible
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

May 23, 2017
Indian media. I know.

But this level of being "ashiq e rasool" :pleasantry::pleasantry: is dangerous because anyone could kill anyone and say he was a blasphemer.

Aise log kehte hain hum Ashiq e rasool hain aur phir har kaam sunnat aur seerat k khilaaf karte hain.
 
