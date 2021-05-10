What's new

Christian Activist Simon Azariah Questions A Group of Pakistani Ambassadors About Minority Rights In The Country

Salute to Mr. Simon Azariah



Video description
After watching the video of Mr. Simon Azaiah my heart was filled with happiness and proudness. This is the kind of people we need in Pakistan, who dares to stand up against all the discrimination and harassment which our dear Christian brothers and sister have to face everyday living in Pakistan. We do not need pastors who lies just to fill up their own pocket. I salute Mr. Simon Azaiah and I stand with you!



Here is the complete video. Can you please remove my warning. I just shared what was mentioned in the video.
Beautiful answer given by the ambassador to the hate-spreading priest. These scum, who are bred on foreign funding think they are something special and should be given some kind of special treatment? No, everyone's life is of same value, people are dying near shrines, shias are dying, normal decent hardworking Muslims are dying, due to some terrorist attacks. If they aren't getting any kind of special treatment then why should these get any kind of preferential treatment? Trying to portray terrorism or law violation issues as communal issue(which every one faces in some way through out his life living here). Detestable.
 
