Christian Activist Simon Azariah Questions A Group of Pakistani Ambassadors About Minority Rights In The Country

Salute to Mr. Simon Azariah
Video description
After watching the video of Mr. Simon Azaiah my heart was filled with happiness and proudness. This is the kind of people we need in Pakistan, who dares to stand up against all the discrimination and harassment which our dear Christian brothers and sister have to face everyday living in Pakistan. We do not need pastors who lies just to fill up their own pocket. I salute Mr. Simon Azaiah and I stand with you!
@Horus @WebMaster
Here is the complete video. Can you please remove my warning. I just shared what was mentioned in the video.
