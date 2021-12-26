Christ Statue Vandalised In India As Attacks Against Christians Spread

There has not been a real public religion census that is accurate for a long time but if I had to place a bet I would say Christianity is the 2nd largest religion in India now due to many hindus leaving hinduism in the last 70 years and there are even a bunch of Muslims converting to Christianity. In the last decade there was a huge muslim conversion surge due to Zakir Naik but for most hindus it is uncool to be Hindu especially these Urban and educated once they either leave hinduism behind by becoming secular or join Christianity or Islam