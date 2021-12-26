What's new

Christ Statue Vandalised In India As Attacks Against Christians Spread

Christ Statue Vandalised In Haryana As Attacks Against Christians Spread
Police are analysing CCTV footage but haven't yet been able to identify the criminals.

All India Edited by Akhil KumarUpdated: December 26, 2021 5:03 pm IST

The accused have not been identified yet.


Ambala, Haryana:
A statue of Jesus Christ was vandalised at a Church in Haryana's Ambala this afternoon. Police are analysing CCTV footage but haven't yet been able to identify the criminals.

"Two men jumped the boundary wall at 12:30 pm and vandalised a Jesus Christ's statue at around 1:40 pm. They haven't been identified yet, police teams have been assigned to investigate it. A complaint is being lodged and action will be taken accordingly," Naresh, Station House Officer of Sadar police station said.

India has seen a rise in cases of violence against religious minorities recently. Churches have been attacked and Christmas celebrations disrupted in many places. Karnataka recently passed an anti-conversion bill after accusations from the ruling BJP that Churches are trying to forcibly convert people into Christianity. A Christmas carnival was disrupted at a Haryana private school by a right-wing mob on Thursday

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1475050402533969922

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1474990982382845953
 
Now the usual excuse would be that statue was illegally built over some Hindu temple that was here some 5000 years ago and the source of this info must be some unknown guy and his book without any archeological proof whatsoever.
 
Because their forefathers were daft enough to worship idols, Indian Christians must be forced to worship idols of flying monkeys and other weird and freaky shit.

Therefore their christian idols will be destroyed

Gay hind
 
In a rare admittance, Indian media has accepted the rise of attacks against religious minorities in India but it's just matter of time, either all will be side-lined or like that bombing in Punjab all will be linked to ISI.

''India has seen a rise in cases of violence against religious minorities recently. Churches have been attacked and Christmas celebrations disrupted in many places.''
 
There has not been a real public religion census that is accurate for a long time but if I had to place a bet I would say Christianity is the 2nd largest religion in India now due to many hindus leaving hinduism in the last 70 years and there are even a bunch of Muslims converting to Christianity. In the last decade there was a huge muslim conversion surge due to Zakir Naik but for most hindus it is uncool to be Hindu especially these Urban and educated once they either leave hinduism behind by becoming secular or join Christianity or Islam
 
