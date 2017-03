Chris Jordan reflects on winning the Pakistan Super League final

“It didn’t matter who was playing at any time in the tournament, because I didn’t play all the games, but it was a real team effort and I really felt part of something special.”

“It was brilliant, I had just come from India playing the T20 series with them. Eoin Morgan was on my team but playing against Jason Roy and Sam Billings and Tymal Mills and the rest was good fun. We had good fun on the field and there was a little bit of banter flying around.”

“I’ve had a brilliant winter so far. I’ve been fortunate enough to play in a couple of different leagues and experience different cultures and experience guys with different ideas and play with some real high quality players.”