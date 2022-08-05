Choudhry Salik, Ambassador Nong discussed industrial relocation & CPEC Ambassador Nong Rong in discussion with Choudhry Salik Hussain. [Photo/BOI] ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (Gwad

By Tahir Ali | Gwadar Pro Aug 5, 2022ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (Gwadar Pro) - The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Thursday evening hosted a dinner in honour of the Federal Minister for Board of Investment (BOI), China Affairs & Special Initiatives Chaudhry Salik Hussain. Secretary BOI Asad Rehman Gillani, Additional Secretary BOI Khashih Rehman, and Project Director, CPEC-ICDP Asim Ayub also participated.The Ambassador welcomed Chaudhary Salik Hussain and other officials and highlighted the need for enhancing the business-to-business and people-to-people exchanges on the backdrop of the CPEC IC Framework Agreement and Long-Term Plan, thereby promoting the industrial relocation of China to Pakistan and ensuring the success of the second phase of CPEC.The Federal Minister expressed that Ambassador Nong Rong may continue referring the Chinese investors to BOI. “BOI being the first point of contact for the investors will leave no stone unturned to facilitate and welcome our Chinese brothers in Pakistan,” Mr Hussain said.Chaudhary Salik Hussain said that he has been personally interacting with the Chinese investors on a frequent basis and assured the ambassador that he will continue to personally step in to address the grievances and issues of the Chinese companies referred by the Chinese Ambassador.Secretary BOI Asad Rehman Gillani said that renewed efforts to enhance industrial cooperation were the need of the hour and for this purpose, a team of PMU on CPEC-IC has been devised for taking on board local chambers and private stakeholders pertaining to both the Pakistani and Chinese businesses operating within and outside Pakistan, and extend the government’s full support for ensuring JVs and cooperation between companies of both countries. Chinese Consulates in Lahore and Karachi have also joined hands and would be working vigorously to ensure industrial relocation and cooperation with China.