Chose Indian Citizenship as I Feel Free Here, Says Adnan Sami

My father was alive, he passed away in 2009. President Musharraf - when he was in power - at that time, he met my father and he mentioned that he is a big fan of mine. So my father, you know, being a very very doting and proud father, compiled a set of CDs of mine and sent it to him as a gift. Since he knew that he was a fan of his son.



So, Musharraf responded with a thank you letter, which was very shocking. Actually, considering that it was coming from the President of Pakistan, and it was coming on the letter head from the President of Pakistan. He said, 'Of course, thank you very much, Sami Sahab for the CDs and it's fantastic that you know Adnan has done so well, but it is a shame that he had to give up his country for the sake of achieving his fame'.



My father was shocked because he said to himself, he said, 'how is he concluding that he is already in India?’ I mean you are talking about the President of Pakistan who should be privy to every possible information available. And, so my father was very 'diler', he was a very brave man and he wrote back to him. He said: 'Excuse me, I want to make it clear that he has not acquired Indian citizenship. He is very much a Pakistani at this point. But at that point in time, it had already become evidently clear to them that I had already become an Indian.

No, I was not surprised because the point I went to Pakistan in 2009 when my father passed away in Mumbai, and he was suffering from pancreatic cancer. So, after he passed away, I took him back for the funeral. And, I remember the immigration people were pretty shocked to see my passport at that time. They said: 'Oh, you got a Pakistani passport'.



I said, yes. They did what they had to. Now, when I became an Indian citizen I got trolled. They turned around and said 'gaddar'. I said, first of all, what have I taken from you? How have I betrayed you? Yes, I was a Pakistani, but the point of the matter is that I have decided to live where I wish to. It is my right and I am not going to be answerable to you or anybody for my choices. It's a free world... khuda ne puri duniya banayi hai, lakeere humne banayi hai, hum chahe jis marzi jagah pe jake baithe jaye uski zameen hai, aur agar mein yeh faisla karta hun ki maine hindustan mein aake rehna hai, yeh mera haq hai, yeh mere khuda ki zameen hai. (God created the world. We have drawn borders. We can go and sit anywhere; it's God's land. And if I have decided to live in India, it's my right. This is my God's world.)

I had the facility. I had most of my family in the US, in Canada. My wife is from Germany. I could have sought citizenship from England. I could have sought it from the US, Canada, Germany. I had all of those options with me, but I sought the citizenship of India because I felt that I not only loved her, but I felt free, too.

sometimes I feel that protests start happening because of many reasons rather than the actual reason at hand. Sometimes, people provoke somebody with an agenda. Sometimes, it is provoked by someone who wants to become relevant again. Somehow, sometimes, they want to do it because of the fact that it gives them a sense of importance and power. I am not saying all the time, but sometimes, so, one needs to be very careful.



I, on a personal note, am able to see. I will be straight about it. For example, this award-wapsi thing. This award-wapsi thing is utter nonsense. First of all, I am not very big on symbolism because I think symbolism is completely overrated. You want action? Try do it by burning a candle but little is going to be achieved. But if you really want change then work it through the right course.

we live in a society which is governed by not one, but many faiths, and we have to somewhere accommodate and understand that we need to respect each other’s’ faiths. If I am a Muslim, I have to respect a faith of my fellow neighbour who I will also look upon as my brother, who might be a Hindu or he might be Buddhist or Christian. I have so many Hindu friends. For example, we might go out to a restaurant, and they won't order pork. They might eat pork, but as a mark of respect towards me, they won't order it that evening.

it is the Mumbai attacks, the Peshawar attack on children, or any attack in Afghanistan, Syria or Paris. I am not going to differentiate between countries.

Yes, nobody is asking them for a political comment of whether it was a Pakistan or India issue. You need to condemn it from the perspective of the fact that injustice has happened to humanity, as a humanist you should condemn it.



Secondly, you are not expected to make any political comments, and lastly, you just say that you will not make any sort of comments on these things, the world can go to hell but I will stay quiet. Then you have to be silent on Paris, you have to be silent on Munich, and Peshawar.

All these people that you're talking about. They condemned the Paris attacks, but Paris me tumhara baap rehta hai (Does your father live in Paris)?

It's about a musician who is confronted with the extremism of the Taliban, who tells him that you better stop playing music because it's haram in Islam, which is a myth because it isn't.

I really hope that the rest of the world also sees the love and sensitivity that he had towards Medina.

