Choosing between US and China would result in 'less prosperity,' 'more poverty': EU Central Bank president

Choosing between US and China would result in ‘less prosperity,’ ‘more poverty’: EU Central Bank president

Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank president, says 'conflict not unavoidable' amid US, China tensions


By Stephen Sorace FOXBusiness
'Making Money' host Charles Payne blasts French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to China after he announced Europe should not be a 'vassal' in the U.S.-China conflict over Taiwan.

Charles Payne: Macron's China visit is a wakeup call for the US

'Making Money' host Charles Payne blasts French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to China after he announced Europe should not be a 'vassal' in the U.S.-China conflict over Taiwan.

The president of the European Central Bank said Sunday that with rising political pressure on countries to choose between the U.S. and China, the result of such a thing would lead to less economic growth across the world and should be avoided by "all means."

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde appeared on CBS’s "Face the Nation," where she was asked about the increasing pressure on to side economically with either the U.S. or China, and whether the U.S. is losing its global influence.

"There is clearly a competition between these large economies," Lagarde said, referring to the two nations.

Lagarde, a French politician and lawyer who previously served as managing director of the International Monetary Fund from 2011 to 2019, said she hoped that the U.S. and China can engage in dialogue and warned that trade should not be confrontational.

CRUZ RESPONDS TO MACRON'S ‘STUNNING’ DECISION TO BACK CHINA DESPITE BIDEN'S PANDERING: ‘ASSIDUOUSLY COURTED’
Christine Lagarde

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde struck a hopeful tone Sunday, saying that "conflict is not unavoidable" as tensions rise between the U.S. and China. (Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach/File / Reuters Photos)

"All these relationships, whether it's trade whether it's politics whether it's economic development or whether it's financial stability, it is a two-way street," she said. "We cannot ignore each other, and trade should not be confrontational. … Conflict is not unavoidable."

Escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan have highlighted China’s relationship with Europe and with countries in other parts of the world.

China is ‘penetrating’ Latin America ‘little by little’: Rep. Maria Salazar

Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla., joined ‘Mornings with Maria’ to weigh in on the Pentagon’s leaked documents and Xi Jinping’s decision to order China’s armed forces to strengthen its military trainings.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Beijing last week accompanied by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, just days after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

FRANCE'S MACRON DEFENDS CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS ON BEING US ALLY AMID CHINESE AGGRESSION TOWARD TAIWAN

The French leader also made comments during the visit that could have strained ties with the U.S. and exposed divisions within the EU.

Rubicon Founders CEO Adam Boehler reacts to French President Macron suggesting that Europe should take an independent stance from U.S. on Taiwan. video

Macron's comments on Taiwan were 'very dangerous': Adam Boehler

Rubicon Founders CEO Adam Boehler reacts to French President Macron suggesting that Europe should take an independent stance from U.S. on Taiwan.

"Being a friend doesn’t mean that you have to be a vassal," Macron said Wednesday, repeating a remark from his trip that alarmed some European partners. "Just because we’re allies, it doesn’t mean (that) we no longer have the right to think for ourselves."

Meanwhile, Lagarde said the outcome of choosing a side would lead only lead to economic downsides – one with still uncertain consequences.

"The decoupling and the sort of bipolarization of the world would lead to less economic growth, less prosperity in the world, more poverty across the world," Lagarde said. "I think this is something that should be by all means avoided."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

www.foxbusiness.com

Choosing between US and China would result in ‘less prosperity,’ ‘more poverty’: EU Central Bank president

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde stated that trade must be a two-way street and hopes that the U.S. and China can engage in a dialogue amid rising tensions.
www.foxbusiness.com
 

