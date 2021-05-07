beijingwalker
Chongqing's new shopping mall which houses the biggest botanical garden in China
A recently-opened 7-storey shopping center in southwest China’s Chongqing designed an indoor botanical garden with some 70,000 tropical plants and a 20-meter artificial waterfall, offering a refreshing experience for customers.
