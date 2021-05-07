What's new

Chongqing's new shopping mall which houses the biggest botanical garden in China

A recently-opened 7-storey shopping center in southwest China’s Chongqing designed an indoor botanical garden with some 70,000 tropical plants and a 20-meter artificial waterfall, offering a refreshing experience for customers.

20190712092810_6215.jpg

20190712093019_5302.jpg

News KV Template - 1280x600 - The Ring_0.jpg

2019711142846952171x.png

Webimage-The Ring-EN-20192.jpg

Webimage-The Ring-EN-20194.jpg

News Carousel Template - 1323x838 - The Ring2.jpg
 
