What's new

Cholera outbreak in India: 181 infected and 5 dead |

chinasun

chinasun

FULL MEMBER
Feb 24, 2021
500
-19
683
Country
China
Location
United States
Each AI Express, according to an Indian TV (IndiaTV) report on the 14th, the public health department of Maharashtra state of India said a cholera outbreak had broken out in the Anlawati region of the state, and 181 people were infected. and 5 people died. Maharashtra has entered a state of health emergency. Local officials said incessant rain has polluted water sources since July 7 and contributed to a cholera outbreak. Local government officials are investigating the exact cause of the outbreak by monitoring water quality, and health experts have rushed to the affected villages to diagnose and treat patients. (Overseas Network)

Cholera outbreak in India: 181 infected and 5 dead |

newsfounded.com newsfounded.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
Deadly black fungus outbreak declared an epidemic as cases climb to 12,000 in Covid-hit India
Replies
0
Views
314
d00od00o
D
Tai Hai Chen
Covid Infections in Beijing at Highest Level in Eight Months
Replies
0
Views
228
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
JackTheRipper
‘Urgency’: WHO expects more monkeypox cases globally
Replies
2
Views
296
Catalystic
C
A
China Warns Of "Explosive" Covid Outbreak As Shanghai Begins Mass Testing
2
Replies
16
Views
560
LakeHawk180
L
Hamartia Antidote
Covid-19: Almost half of Hong Kong’s population infected in the fifth wave – HKU study suggests
Replies
0
Views
300
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom