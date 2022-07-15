Cholera outbreak in India: 181 infected and 5 dead

Each AI Express, according to an Indian TV (IndiaTV) report on the 14th, the public health department of Maharashtra state of India said a cholera outbreak had broken out in the Anlawati region of the state, and 181 people were infected. and 5 people died. Maharashtra has entered a state of health emergency. Local officials said incessant rain has polluted water sources since July 7 and contributed to a cholera outbreak. Local government officials are investigating the exact cause of the outbreak by monitoring water quality, and health experts have rushed to the affected villages to diagnose and treat patients. (Overseas Network)