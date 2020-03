Chips with full IPR play key role in China’s supercomputer war with US

Sunway exascale supercomputer prototype. This computer is not the fastest in China, but is special because it was built entirely with domestic technology. All of the intellectual property used in the computer is owned by China.

"There are independent property rights for the processors, Ethernet switching chips and information processing chips,"

"The computing system, high-speed network, and storage management system are all constructed with domestic Sunway devices,"

"The real Sunway exascale supercomputer will be released in 2020 according to the plan."

The Tianjin prototype named Tianhe-3 is equipped with an FT 2000+ processor and Matrix 200+ accelerator. The two parts can operate separately or in collaboration.

The Sunway prototype in Jinan adopted a cohesive structure using a Sunway 26010+ processor, four major cores and 256 secondary cores.