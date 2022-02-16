What's new

'Chip in My Body, Being Controlled': Trying to Enter NSA Ajit Doval's Residence, Arrested Man's Reasoning

An unknown person allegedly tried to enter the residence of National Security Advisor of India (NSA) Ajit Doval in Delhi on Wednesday morning while he was home. Security personnel deployed outside Doval’s residence stopped the person and took him into custody.

Upon interrogation, he claimed that “somebody fit a chip inside his body and he is being controlled,” but police clarified that it was not the case. “According to the primary investigation, he seems to be mentally disturbed," police told news agency ANI.

Sources told News18 that Doval’s residence is with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and heavily guarded because NSA falls under the ‘Z plus’ security category. The man, who is said to be mentally unstable, tried to breach the front gate, sources said. He had reportedly filed multiple complaints in the past and tried to reach the NSA to follow up on them.

The NSA was on leave from work and present at home today, sources said.

Special cell teams are further investigating the incident. More details to follow.


