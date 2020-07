Honeywell and U.S Army to demo next-generation T55 engine for Chinook helicopters

The new 6,000-horespower engine is 25% more powerful and consumes 10% less fuel than the current T55.If it were me choosing, I choose the new T55 engine because its pretty much similar engine with no major modifications. Combine with Block 2 upgrades, Chinook will fly well for many decades to come.