Chinese yuan continues to appreciate against the dollar, hitting a record high for the yuan in nearly 4 years

Chinese yuan continues to appreciate against the dollar, hitting a record high for the yuan in nearly 4 years
By Global Times
Published: Feb 21, 2022 05:52 PM

Yuan-Dollar.jpg


The Chinese yuan continued to strengthen against the US greenback as the former is drawing attention as a safe haven asset by global traders who are rattled by possible multiple rates hikes by the Federal Reserve to curb rapidly surging inflation in the US.

The exchange rate between the Chinese currency against US dollar hit 6.32 during Monday's trading sessions, hitting a record high for the yuan in nearly four years.

The central parity rate of yuan was set 58 basis points lower at 6.3401 yuan against one US dollar on Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

Within China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

From the second half of last year, China's foreign exchange market has experienced a trend of stronger yuan under the expectation of the Fed's raising interest rates to contain inflation.

"With rate hike signal becoming clearer and nearer, it indicated higher volatility for global financial markets in 2022. Global traders, acting like birds startled by the mere twang of a bow-string, are looking for safe haven assets," Cao Yuanzheng, chairman of BOC International Research, told the Global Times on Monday.

The yuan's gain in value is also boosted by a steady inflow of foreign capital to China, which will further strengthen the currency's appreciation, according to a research note by the foreign exchange team of CICC Research.

A strong yuan is backed by a robust Chinese economy supported by the country's effective measures to contain the coronavirus, Cao noted. And the currency has helped shield Asia's emerging markets from capital exodus, typically seen when developed market interest rates rise.

With China's exports and imports topping $6 trillion for the first time in 2021, a record high, the use of yuan in trade settlement has also increased.

Payments using the yuan now make up a record 3.2 percent of market share, according to latest data from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT), which has proved the yuan's attractiveness to traders.

The influx of foreign capital into the Chinese market is inseparable from the country's continuous efforts in deepening reforms and widening opening up especially in the financial sector, experts said.

In the coming week, the global market will continue to pay attention to the standoff between Russia and Ukraine. As long as there is no critical improvement or deterioration in the situation, the foreign exchange market will likely become less volatile, according to the CICC research team.

Since the yuan's recent appreciation is caused by multiple short-term factors, it is hard to predict its trend over the long term, and future depreciation possibility cannot be ruled out, given the monetary policy divergence between China and the US, the evolution of the pandemic as well the outlook of China's exports in 2022, Cao noted.

While the US central bank is almost certain to raise rates, the People's Bank of China (PBC), China's central bank, is expected to pursue targeted policy easing to bolster GDP growth.

The PBC will use a comprehensive package of monetary policy tools to market liquidity being kept at a reasonably ample level, and ensure that the growth of broad money supply and social financing matches nominal economic growth, according to PBC Governor Yi Gang.

Yuan’s seat at the global high table

The increase in the number of sanctions adopted indiscriminately by the US is driving many countries away from the dollar.

Published: 22nd February 2022 12:38 AM
Yuan and dollar

Image for representaion purpose (File photo | AFP)
By Kandaswami Subramanian

Even as China was battling the Covid pandemic, which was slowing down its growth, and the financial crisis created by the collapse of major realtors led by Evergrande, its currency renminbi (RMB) or yuan overtook the Japanese yen in global transaction volume. The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) reported that while the RMB accounted for 2.7% of the market, the yen’s share had declined to 2.58% and the US dollar retained its dominance with a share of 41%. It is also significant that China’s GDP had crossed that of Japan earlier.

With the increasing role of the yuan in global trade, policymakers at the Peoples’ Bank of China (PBoC) were somewhat happy. Along with marking this as a milestone on the road to the currency’s internationalisation, they are also aware of the long way ahead to fully realise that objective.


On the yuan’s rise on the global stage, it is a long story that we are cutting short. Full credit for visualising and operationalising the idea of making the yuan a global currency goes to Zhou Xiaochuan, who was the governor of the PBoC from 2002 to 2018. He was a legendary banker whose record is not as widely known as those of the Western worthies. In a seminal essay (Reform the International Monetary System, 23 March 2009, BIS Review 41/2009), he outlined the pitfalls of the existing monetary system dominated by a single currency, which was a national as well as reserve currency. This situation creates financial instability and hence he argued for widening the reserve basket. Given the extraordinary progress made by China in global trade, he sought the inclusion of the yuan in the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket. He wanted a seat at the high table for China.

It took a couple of years of negotiations and intensive studies by the IMF experts to accept China’s claim. It might also be added that those were the years when the US was keen to promote economic relations. Christine Lagarde, the then MD of the IMF, was committed to the idea. Finally, the IMF approved the inclusion of the yuan in the SDR and it became effective from 1 October 2016. It was truly a personal victory for Zhou. It did not come easily. To achieve that ambition, China’s authorities had to take several reform measures to widen the use of the yuan in global transactions. They created offshore centres to permit trade using the currency and encouraged the issue of yuan-denominated bonds; dim sum bonds became the flavour of the Asian market and bilateral swaps were entered into with many countries. Its One Belt One Road (OBOR) or BRI initiative led to wider use of the yuan in trade, loans and grants. In some parts of Asia and Africa, the currency became a legal tender. Several studies suggested that the RMB’s inclusion in the SDR added impetus to its internationalisation. Many central banks, including that of Switzerland, have included the yuan in their reserves.

Whatever the measure, whether SDR or SWIFT, as Bloomberg reported, “Yuan’s global popularity keeps increasing with usage at record high”. It observed that the currency’s usage has jumped as international funds boosted holdings of Chinese government bonds, pushing their share to high levels. Moreover, payments towards oil (crude) supplies are being made in yuan as in the case of Gazprom. The increase in the number of sanctions adopted indiscriminately by the US is driving many countries away from the dollar. The functioning of the RCEP, the new trading arrangement, will boost yuan transactions. There is also the view voiced by Professor Sun Lijian of Fudan university that the “dollar is losing its ability as an anchor for other currencies because of its volatility in the currency market”.

Recent trends in currency and equity markets suggest that China has become a buffer to absorb the shocks in the Western markets. Despite the disturbed conditions in China, there is evidence of large inflows. The PBoC and State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) have credibility in their policies and governance, the legacy of Zhou and the team he has left behind. Yi Gang, the present governor of PBoC, carries on that tradition with aplomb.

Yi advocates regional cooperation among emerging economies and the use of local currencies. “Emerging markets should improve their resilience,” he says. “This is where regional cooperation has a key role to play.” His specific reference is to the unilateral stances of the advanced countries such as the US creating “taper tantrums” that destabilise developing countries. Regional cooperation will prevent these hiccups.
A major handicap China faces is that further progress on internationalisation of its currency will depend on full capital convertibility. China’s leadership prefers economic stability at any cost. It seems that while Zhou was inclined to adopt it, the Politburo and the leadership were not willing to gamble with economic stability. The moral is that though China has a seat at the high table, it will have to wait for a longer time for its currency to become global.

www.newindianexpress.com

