Chinese Y-9 Transport Aircraft
Shaanxi Y-9 aircraft is a medium sized, medium range transport aircraft produced by Shaanxi Aircraft Company in China. The aircraft was developed as a stretched version of the Shaanxi Y-8F with greater payload and range.
A prototype of Y-9 Transport Aircraft.
According to China Aviation News the first Y-9 prototype is under construction.
It is scheduled to perform its maiden flight in 2011.
