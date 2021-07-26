What's new

Chinese workers in pakistan

You can hear the pakistani guy at the end of the video saying " these chinese used to stink( bad smell) a lot..when they were planned to be brought from karachi to balichistan ,we hesitated to get them on our vehicle as they had so much bad smell...i told them I will check what you are cooking once every 3 days"
 
I thought Pakistanis were the victims, China the big bad bully - showed us videos of Chinese beating up regulars people
Oh lord these evil evil Chinese!!

but now what?
bad Pakistanis, evil Pakistanis?

My mum used to tell me this Qur'anic ayah about Satan when I was a kid - it didn't work on me as I ddint grow up to be the most religious minded man but for this situation it goes something like this

"Because You have put me in error, I will surely sit in wait for them on Your straight path. Then I will come to them from before them and from behind them and on their right and on their left, and You will not find most of them grateful [to You]." [Quran Surah Al-A'raf: verse 16-17]

Just replace Satan with Indians - this ayah fits in perfectly

Bad Chinese to Pakistanis, Bad Pakistani to Chinese - don't do anything productive but focus on bringing other people down
 
