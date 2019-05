****

Today, I saw this question in my frequently used forum.

Many of the answers seem interesting, but I don't know if they are correct.

So I decided to translate some answers into English and put them in this forum.

Due to limited personal abilities and the length of each answer, only the first one has been translated at present. But I will continue to translate later.



If there are any grammatical mistakes, please correct me.

****



Question from China Forum:

What are the profound reasons for the different economic development rates in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan? (Answers translation thread)





Problem description:

As we all know, these three countries are South Asian countries that have experienced British rule, and they are in the transitional stage from agricultural to industrial countries.

But since 1990, India's perennial economic growth has exceeded 5%, Bangladesh's growth has ranged from 3% to 5%, and Pakistan's growth has been below 3% for a long time. In 2014, India's GDP per capita was 1630 USD, Bangladesh's was 1096 USD and Pakistan's was 1333 USD.

These three countries can be used as a comparative reference group. What are the reasons for the huge differences in the economic development speed among the three countries?





Comment under question:

Geographical difference.





Answer 1:





The number that the questioner said may not be accurate, but it has been able to explain the problem qualitatively. Why are the economic growth rates of Pakistan and Bangladesh lower than those of India? In fact, what the questioner said is not unreasonable.(* I suspect the questioner has revised the question.)





First, as the questioner said, religious differences are linked to economic growth.





Secondly, the differences in volume and endowment of the three countries lead to the differences in economic growth.





Thirdly, there is a certain gap between the three countries in the ruling stratum's strategy and level of governance.





To sum up, if we use one sentence to describe the difference, it is that Pakistan (including East and West) is a congenitally deficient country, while India, although a ‘disabled’ country, is still much better than the other two.





Let's start with the second point. Look at the map. Both East and West Pakistan are geographically disadvantageous. West Pakistan has a long strip of terrain. There is only one short coast to the sea. Although the coastline is not too short, the only real economic port is Karachi.





Overview of the whole territory:



The northernmost area is Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, which, although strategically important, has no direct economic benefits;



Northwest is a Pashtun province with rugged mountains and difficult access. Now it is in turmoil again;



Pakistan's southwestern province is Baluchistan, which is sparsely populated, lacks resources, and has separating forces.



In other words, most of Pakistan's territory is unstable, and it can only "lose money" a lot economically.



Only two profitable provinces, Punjab, have plenty of arable land and developed agriculture, but are far away from the sea. Their east side is still under the threat of India.(Think about the economy of Henan and Anhui, especially if it is under threat.)



Sindh province is close to the sea, but the Indus River has become a "guest river" here. The cultivated land area is limited and surrounded by mountains in the province. It is difficult to contact the interior of Pakistan. The whole of Pakistan is like a bottle with big belly (Punjab), small mouth (Sindh), broken body (Kashmir, Northwest, Baluchistan), and on one side there is an enemy who always wants to break the bottle.







As for Bangladesh, from an economic point of view, the territorial situation is better, and the whole country is alluvial plain. It also makes Bangladesh one of the most densely populated countries in the world.



But the Ganges Plain does not have the main waterway like the Yangtze River. On the contrary, sediment causes the scarcity of good coastal ports in Bangladesh. The only Chittagong is situated in a corner of the country. Moreover, Bangladesh has a single terrain and a lack of mountainous areas. In addition to planting, almost all mineral, energy, forest and other resources need to be imported. Imports depend on India and have little bargaining power.



Bangladesh is very short of reserve land and economic growth point. One side evidence is that its large population is not even bound by its borders, to the northeast of India or even Myanmar. Moreover, before independence, it was always threatened by Indian military forces, and the pressure of topographic defense was enormous. Imagine if the Taihu Plain had no Yangtze River passage, no port like Shanghai, no economic hinterland like Southern Zhejiang, northern Jiangsu and Anhui, what would its economy be like?







For India, the problem is much lighter. The terrain of the Indus River Basin in West Pakistan is relatively independent. To the east of India is Bangladesh, which has nothing but population. It's good to throw off the burden of population. Only the northeast of India is more affected. Moreover, India has a complete South India. There are two sides by sea, convenient transportation and relatively open mind. In fact, in recent years, India's emerging economic industries (IT, pharmaceuticals, etc.) are mostly located in the south.



Therefore, India's incompleteness does not affect India's development, but rather allows India to throw aside the complex problems of the border areas.



However, the congenitally inadequate East and West Pakistan are in the predicament of "less hematopoietic areas and more bleeding areas".





Let me turn to the third point. As mentioned earlier, Pakistan is congenitally deficient, economically better places are constantly under the threat of huge India. It can be said that the country has been in internal and external trouble since its founding. This has resulted in much greater defense pressure in Pakistan than in India. Pakistan's economic development is not superior to India's, and there are fewer people. But it was forced to build a huge army. It also makes military politics a prominent feature of Pakistan.



"A foreign country has an army, while in Pakistan, an army has a country."







// The following passages are for the respondent to popularize Pakistani history to the Chinese. I don't want to translate. It's too long.





As can be seen from the above, Pakistan's political situation has always been wavering in the military government and partisan politics.





Each party has its own base, often linked to a specific ethnic group, and its representative is its largest landlord. The national, regional, military and political, party and other contradictions in the whole country are very acute. In addition to the turmoil caused by the rise of extremism in recent years and the involvement of big powers, it can be said that Pakistan has never had a stable economic plan, nor a strong central government. No country can do a good job in such a difficult situation.





In contrast, India's political arena has seen many wonderful things. The political stability of civil servants has operated for decades without interference, and the economic plan is clear and stable. Especially every era has seized a certain point of economic growth. This makes India's economic situation much better.





So what impact does religion have on the economy?





The problem is complex because there is no pure religion in the world. Any religion is entangled with social economy, so it is difficult to judge what role a religion plays in the economy. Even because of the researcher's position, they often come to opposite conclusions and become attacking each other.





So, I just want to make some exploratory comments here.





In practice, Muslims lagged behind Hindus in their economic capacity before the partition of India and Pakistan, although there were still many disputes. Some smaller religions in South Asia, such as Sikhism, Zoroastrianism, Jainism and Baha'i, are also very prominent, leaving Muslims and Hindus far behind in per capita.





The excellent performance of minor religions is easy to explained: These minor religions either appeared late, adapted to modern society and had a relatively small scale. Either it was squeezed by Hinduism and Islam in history, and the rest were more educated people who went through a process of "elitisation", similar to the situation of Jews in Europe and America. At the same time, in the face of social change, it is easier to put down one's position and embrace more advanced Western culture. Therefore, the outstanding performance of the minor religions is reasonable.





So why do Muslims and Hindus also show a disparity in economic capacity? In particular, it is generally believed that Hindu caste system is more backward and Islam is relatively progressive. Why do Muslims behave worse than Hindus?





There is a saying that the closer the traditional society is to modern society, the more difficult it is to transform into modern society. This is evident in Islamic society.



That is to say, the transformation of traditional Islamic society is particularly difficult because its traditional society has been too successful.





Close to philosophical doctrine, equal propaganda for all, clear and solid legal tradition, open and solid doctrine system, mercantilist tradition... These things, which need to be developed step by step in other societies, are inherent in the Islamic world. That's why Islam was the most successful religion in human history before the Industrial Revolution.





However, the ruling class formed by the incomplete revolution is often more vicious and cunning than the previously reactionary ruling class. As I said in the past, the history of Islam is a history of continuous success and deepening feudalism.



The original idea of progress was deeply dispelled by the process of feudalization. The new ruling class is more familiar with social rules and has a higher ability to control society. Its ruling foundation is stronger. The dregs of social culture are carried forward more thoroughly.





Take Pakistan for example: Muhammad‘Ali Jannah, the father of Pakistan, is a lawyer and a westernized elite. This is not fundamentally different from Gandhi's origin. In fact, in almost all colonial societies, these westernized people are the first to awaken. (often lawyers, doctors or soldiers). These people are really aware of the gap between their own and the world’s advanced nations, and eager to change their backward social outlook. This also puts the independence of India and Pakistan under the same logic.





By contrast, Hinduism's more socially backward doctrine gives Hindus more incentive to reform. For example, caste segregation is at least superficially abolished. Although its proposition is often difficult to fully implement for various reasons, it gives people at least a driving force to climb up. Islamic society, though theoretically recognizing equality for all, is actually dominated by more cunning rulers. There is no substantial way out for the lower classes of society, whether inside or outside the religion. So, on the contrary, it lacks vitality.





By the way, because Hinduism has not completely abolished the caste system (and it is impossible), many enlightened people tend to go to smaller denominations. These people are dynamic and self-conscious groups. It also makes the smaller denominations perform better.





Therefore, for Pakistan, like other Islamic countries, feudalization at the grass-roots level coexists with comprador at the upper level of society. A more advanced religion in theory is used in turn to maintain the old social structure. Under such conditions, a group of people will naturally pursue "fundamentalists". It is also a challenge to the Pakistan society at present. But it also makes the current stage of society more turbulent, dragging down the economic development.





Comments under Answer 1:



China's Awakeners are Scholars. And they are failed scholars...



Pakistan or Afghanistan, why is Pashtu always so messy? Tribal structure?

>>(The Respondent reply) Mountainous nationalities are fierce. Moreover, the Pashtuns were divided into two parts by the Duran Line because of the need of the Great Britain-Russia. Pashtuns are involuntarily on the cusp of the storm.



Is India's army strong?

>>(The Respondent reply) India's army and Navy as a whole are stronger than Pakistan's. But the Indian Air Force is weaker than the Pakistani Air Force.



After the partition of India and Pakistan, India followed the path of civil administration, while Pakistan continued to waver in the democratic government and military affairs. One important reason is that the two sides took different elites from British India during the partition. Pakistan did not have many civilian officers when it became independent, but it had a relatively complete military regiment and soon faced military pressure from India. As a result, the officers constituted the most complete and common interest class after independence.



"The closer the traditional society is to modern society, the more difficult it is to transform into modern society" Doesn't that mean old China?

>>In fact, it is the relationship between quantitative change and qualitative change. If the gap is not large enough, the threshold will not be reached to trigger qualitative change.



Will Pakistan split?

>>(The Respondent reply) Not possible. Compared with division, the deterioration of public order, national antagonism and out of control at the grass-roots level are more dangerous.



Pakistan feels like the Qing Dynasty in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. Is there any way we can help it?



Well, here's another point: geo-environment is different, India is relatively simple. Pakistan, in addition to India. In fact, several fraternal countries in the West are also very disturbing. Sunni Saudi Arabia, Shiite Iran and secular Turkey all want to infiltrate Pakistan. Different backgrounds have led to internal division in Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia currently dominates now. Oh yeah, plus chaotic Afghanistan. There seems to be nothing we can do to help it.



So they need soldiers to come out and sustain the reform.



It's quite complete. The Indian and Pakistani parts can't be supplemented. In addition, Bangladesh's economic growth has been very rapid in recent years. The locals are hard-working.



These are all because of the bad things done by the British people.



**End of the first answer**

Click to expand...