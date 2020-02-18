What's new

Chinese were considered white until 18th century

amp.scmp.com

The Chinese were white, until white men called them yellow

Europeans referred to East Asians as white until the end of the 18th century. But as the Chinese and Japanese resisted cultural assimilation they darkened – both in Western eyes and their own
donkeykong said:
amp.scmp.com

The Chinese were white, until white men called them yellow

Europeans referred to East Asians as white until the end of the 18th century. But as the Chinese and Japanese resisted cultural assimilation they darkened – both in Western eyes and their own
Marco polo and many historians during middle ages referred east asians as white up until very recent times
 
The Qing dynasty was nomadic empire from Manchuria so they are like the Mongols or Huns which can into Europe. Ming dynasty would probably be different.
 
Basically europeans had a sissy fit when east asians didnt want to adapt to inferior european culture so they said ur not white anymore!!
 
donkeykong said:
Basically europeans had a sissy fit when east asians didnt want to adapt to inferior european culture so they said ur not white anymore!!
Chinese are much lighter skinned than greeks and southern italians etc but because chinese refuse to adopt christianity white people chose to classify them as something else.
 
donkeykong said:
Basically europeans had a sissy fit when east asians didnt want to adapt to inferior european culture so they said ur not white anymore!!
After the renaissance especially 1st revolution industry, European doesn't see themself as inferior. On the contrary since collonialization era (17th century), Asian and African start to see European culture superior.
 
WTF does it matter what colour the skin is, this forum is infested with inferiority ridden pests.
 
If east Asians are yellow,Europeans are red just saying.
The West has invest greatly to paint the world in their color and demean anything different from them be it lingua franca,physical appearance or culture.
 
antonius123 said:
After the renaissance especially 1st revolution industry, European doesn't see themself as inferior. On the contrary since collonialization era (17th century), Asian and African start to see European culture superior.
Everyone had their time in the sun. No one is top forever
Leishangthem said:
If east Asians are yellow,Europeans are red just saying.
The West has invest greatly to paint the world in their color and demean anything different from them be it lingua franca,physical appearance or culture.
Europe is really just west asia no different from south asia, east asia, south east asia etc. Westerners just want to feel special so they create their own race and continent lol.
 
