Chinese were considered white until 18th century

donkeykong
- Mar 2, 2020
The Chinese were white, until white men called them yellow
Europeans referred to East Asians as white until the end of the 18th century. But as the Chinese and Japanese resisted cultural assimilation they darkened – both in Western eyes and their own
amp.scmp.com
Marco polo and many historians during middle ages referred east asians as white up until very recent times
