  • Tuesday, August 4, 2020

CHinese Weibo, Baidu blocked in India and taken down from app stores

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by INDIAPOSITIVE, Aug 4, 2020 at 2:08 PM.

  Aug 4, 2020 at 2:08 PM #1
    INDIAPOSITIVE

    INDIAPOSITIVE SENIOR MEMBER

    Weibo app no longer exists

    Following a recent ban on Chinese apps in India, the popular names such as Weibo and Baidu have now been blocked in India. Both Weibo and Baidu are popular Chinese apps considered as alternatives to micro-blogging site Twitter and Google Search, respectively. Read on to know more about this.

    Weibo, Baidu blocked in India
    Both Weibo and Baidu no longer exist on the Google Play Store and the App Store, as per the request made to both Google and Apple. The Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have also been asked to block the apps so that users are unable to access the apps or their website versions.

    As per a report by the Times of India (TOI), Weibo and Baidu are counted in the list of the 47 apps banned recently in India. An unknown official told TOI, "They are among the 47 new apps that the government had banned." Although, Weibo was among the 59 Chinese apps that were banned in the country.

    It is suggested that more Chinese apps will soon be banned in India as part of another 'digital strike' by India. For those who don't know, around 275 apps are being reviewed by the government, with the list including the most popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile.

    For those who don't know, Weibo is a micro-blogging site launched back in 2009. It is a popular Twitter alternative in China and was even joined by the PM Narendra Modi in 2015. However, due to the recent India-China tensions, Modi removed his account from the website. Baidu, on the other hand, is a Chinese web browser that has its Facemoji Keyboard app as a known one in India.

    To refresh your memory, the Indian Government banned 59 Chinese apps on June 29 (including TikTok, UC Browser, Beauty Plus, ShareIt, CamScanner, and more) due to security and privacy issues. Following this, it went on and banned 47 apps on July 27, which were clones to the previously-banned apps, citing the same problem. However, a full list of the 47 apps isn't available and it is suggested it includes apps such as TikTok Lite, Likee Lite, Bigo Live Lite, Shareit Lite, and CamScanner HD among others


    https://www.indiatvnews.com/technol...ese-apps-blocked-in-india-know-details-639412



     
  Aug 4, 2020 at 2:10 PM #2
    Skull and Bones

    Skull and Bones ELITE MEMBER

    I don't know if many use these apps in India anyway.
     
  Aug 4, 2020 at 2:34 PM #3
    swnjo

    swnjo FULL MEMBER

    nobody uses it anyway. Also happy to see these cancer app gone (TikTok Lite, Likee Lite, Bigo Live Lite, Shareit Lite, and CamScanner HD)
     
  Aug 4, 2020 at 2:44 PM #4
    Chhatrapati

    Chhatrapati ELITE MEMBER

    Real issue is Chinese smartphones which have stock apps. Not only those craps are annoying and space-consuming, but some are also shady running in the background.
     
  Aug 4, 2020 at 2:51 PM #5
    Mentee

    Mentee ELITE MEMBER

    Na he koi hamari seems m ghusa or Na he ghus baytha Hai. I wonder why Indian govt is behaving like soviet Russia banning technological advancements
     
  Aug 4, 2020 at 2:54 PM #6
    50cent

    50cent FULL MEMBER

    Every action equal opposite reaction
     
  Aug 4, 2020 at 2:57 PM #7
    Mangus Ortus Novem

    Mangus Ortus Novem SENIOR MEMBER

    After this IndianSurgicalStrike ... China has no other option but to ban all IndianApps, IndianNanoChips....all of IndianHighTechnology!

    But the price for China will be huge!

    Not being able to use IndianHighTechnology the economic growth in China might come to standstill!
     
  Aug 4, 2020 at 3:06 PM #8
    FairAndUnbiased

    FairAndUnbiased SENIOR MEMBER

    This is like Nazi Germany banning relativity. India is sowing the seeds of its own destruction.
     
  Aug 4, 2020 at 3:07 PM #9
    FairAndUnbiased

    FairAndUnbiased SENIOR MEMBER

    I wish China was strong enough to ban Indian technology. Unfortunately, we are so weak, we are unable to even find it.
     
