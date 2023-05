Chinese Warships Circle Japan​

By: Dzirhan Mahadzir May 9, 2023 6:28 PMJMSDF PhotoChinese warships have been circling the Japanese home islands for the last week, according to the Joint Staff Office (JSO) of Japan’s Ministry of Defense.People’s Liberation Army Navy guided-missile destroyers CNS(119) and CNS(121) and fleet oiler CNS(889) were seen Friday sailing northeast in an area 25 miles northwest of Rebun island, which lies 30 miles off the northwest tip off the main island of Hokkaido.Cruiser CNS(102) and frigate CNS(542) were also sighted midnight Saturday sailing northeast in the same area.All five ships then sailed through La Pérouse Strait, which separates Hokkaido from Russia’s Sakhalin Island, into the Sea of Okhotsk.Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) fast attack craft JS(PG-825) and JMSDF P-3C Orions Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) of Fleet Air Wing 2, based at JMSDF Hachinohe Air Base monitored the PLAN ships. The PLAN ships previously transited northeast through the Tsushima Strait on April 30.PLAN Dongdia-class intelligence ship(796) is circling around the Honshu island, the JSO said Friday. The PLAN ship was sighted sailing northeast in an area 18 miles southwest of Cape Tappi, Honshu.then sailed through the Tsugaru Strait which separates the Japanese main island of Honshu and Hokkaido.The PLAN ship was monitored by minesweeper JS(MSC-689) and a JMSDF P-3C Orion of Fleet Air Wing 2.On Monday, the PLAN ship was sighted sailing southwest in an area 37 miles southeast of Sumisu Island, part of the Izu Island chain which lies south of Japan’s capital of Tokyo.subsequently sailed between Sumisu Island and the island of Tori-Shima while a P-1 MPA of Fleet Air Wing 4, based at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, monitored the PLAN ship. The releases noted thathad transited northeast through the Tsushima Strait on April 29.On May 3rd, PLAN destroyer CNS(133) and frigate CNS(530) sailed southwest in an area 50 miles northwest of Uotsuri Island, part of the disputed Senkaku Islands administered by Japan and claimed by both China and Taiwan.JMSDF PhotoThe PLAN ships then sailed south through an area 50 miles west of Uotsuri and continued sailing south between Yonaguni Island and Taiwan.On Monday, the two PLAN ships transited westward through the Osumi Strait, which lies south of the main island of Kyushu to enter the East China Sea.The PLAN ships were shadowed by destroyer JS(DD-157), fleet oiler JS(AOE-424), a JMSDF P-1 MPA of Fleet Air Wing 4 and a JMSDF P-3C Orion MPA of Fleet Air Wing 4, based at Naha Air Base, Okinawa.