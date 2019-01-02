Chinese vows to build closer community with Pakistan in new era

Chinese president vows to build closer community with Pakistan in new era
President Alvi congratulates Xi for China's successful landing on Mars, says country second to none in science
AGENCIES
May 21, 2021
BEIJING/ISLAMABAD: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that he stands ready to work with President Arif Alvi to deepen bilateral strategic communication and pragmatic cooperation and promote the high-quality operation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
He made the remarks in an exchange of congratulatory messages with Alvi on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations.
Chinese President said that he is willing to join hands with the Pakistani leader to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era for the benefit of both countries and their people.
In his message, President Xi said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns.
The mutual trust and friendship between the two countries have withstood the test of the changing international landscape over the past 70 years and always remained rock solid, he said.
In recent years, with joint efforts of both sides, he said, the construction of the CPEC has achieved remarkable results, bringing important benefits to the two peoples and adding strong impetus to regional prosperity.
Noting that China and Pakistan have shared weal and woe and helped each other sincerely in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, Xi said that the two countries' ironclad friendship has been further upgraded.
Chinese president also expressed his hope that the China-Pakistan friendship will flourish forever.
On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also exchanged congratulatory messages with Prime Minister Imran Khan.
In the message, Li said China has always prioritised Pakistan in its foreign policy, and is ready to work with Pakistan to lift their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to a higher level in the next 70 years.
President Alvi, sharing Xi's sentiments during his address as chief guest at the Virtual Reception on the 70th Anniversary of China-Pakistan Diplomatic Relations, said that the goals of China and Pakistan was friendship but both the countries cemented their goals for humanity.
He thanked President Xi Jinping for the congratulatory letter to him and congratulated China on the successful landing on Mars which he said proved that the country was second to none in the field of science and technology.
He said Pakistan fully supported the Chinese president's Belt and Road Initiative of which CPEC was important part. "From the beginning, when Pakistan needed to improve its energy supplies, establish industry not only along the route but across the country, special economic zones, CPEC was going to be a harbinger."
The virtual reception was jointly organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad to mark the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations established on May 21, 1951.
He said at a time when the environment and global warming were the issues, peace was also essential and both China and Pakistan also believed in that endeavour.
“China and Pakistan have great opportunity to lead the world, in the matter of trade towards multilateralism, towards not creating or raising walls for each other’s products as well as to establish institutions and ensure that the institutions in future are morality based which is the foundation of our relationship. The more we move forward in that direction, the more peace we will have,” Alvi remarked.
The president said the vested interests instead of morality were dominating in international affairs at diffident forums in the world, that was why the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine did not get any hearing.
Even, the promises made to the Kashmiri and Palestinian people were not fulfilled just because of the vested interests, he told the event also attended by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, federal ministers, politicians and Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong.
Referring to China’s journey towards a developed country by uplifting around 800 million people out of poverty, the president said Pakistan should also strive for and learn from it.
He said the during the seven decades, the bilateral friendship stood firm and even got stronger into a strategic partnership and people to people contacts.
Calling both the countries “Iron brothers”, the president said Pakistan and China believed in a future which bound the people together and lead them to prosperity and peace.
President Alvi said China was the largest trading and investment partner of Pakistan having collaboration in the fields of agriculture, trade, finance, education, science and technology was strengthening, beside the cooperation between the two people.
He highly appreciated China for “exemplary handling” of the Covid-29 pandemic and recalled his China visit in March last year.
He also thanked China for sending medical team and now vaccine to Pakistan and added that the Chinese assistance and advance learning helped Pakistan a lot.
He said currently, around 30,000 Pakistani students are studying in China, benefiting from China’s advanced educational system.
"We have established seven sister-province and fourteen sister-city relationship with China. Seven Pakistan study centres, eleven Urdu language departments in various Chinese universities, and four Confucius Institutes in Pakistan are promoting cultural understanding and further reinforcing the everlasting friendship between the two countries," he added.
The president said that Pakistan had done reasonably well to handle the pandemic comparing the regional countries but the country still needed to be careful during the third wave.
He said both the countries stood for humanity and Pakistan was learning from China as to how it focused on health, education and investment to encourage people to rise on their own.
He said both countries had a vision for peace and improvement in the health and education standards and ensure food security.
He reaffirmed the commitment to build a closer Pakistan-China community of shared future in the new era where the people of China and Pakistan stood together in friendship leading the world towards peace and prosperity.
“It is important that this message goes out and this camaraderie spreads throughout the world,” the president concluded.
Started with the national anthems of China and Pakistan, the ceremony also featured a documentary showing the 70-year journey of bilateral ties and a special song with a mix of Chinese and Urdu lyrics sung by Singer Sahir Ali Bagga.
Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong said since the establishment of bilateral ties, the China-Pakistan friendship remained rock solid and also became a role model of state to state relations.
He recalled that President Alvi’s visit to China last year amidst the Covid-19 pandemic was manifestation of the bilateral friendship, adding that the friendly and pragmatic cooperation remained fruitful during the seven decades.
Moreover, the ambassador said CPEC had become an important platform for cooperation between the two nations which had been extended to multiple areas like energy, agriculture and livelihood covering all aspects of Pakistan’ development.
The ambassador also thanked Pakistan for allowing a clinical trial of the Chinese vaccine in the country.
