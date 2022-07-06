Chinese Vivo officials flee India

Chinese officials linked to phone maker Vivo fled India: Sources The accused Zhenshenou and Zhang Jie allegedly misrepresented their identity on documents, the sources said.

Chinese officials linked to phone maker Vivo fled India: SourcesThe accused Zhenshenou and Zhang Jie allegedly misrepresented their identity on documents, the sources said.Two directors of a firm connected to Chinese phone maker Vivo are suspected to have fled India, sources have told India Today TV. Both are Chinese nationals, they said.The accused Zhenshenou and Zhang Jie - two of the three directors of Grand Prospects International Communications Private Limited, allegedly misrepresented their identity on documents, they added.This comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple locations across the country linked directly and indirectly to Vivo and its related companies. Over 30 locations were searched. The agency, during searches, found the top officials of the firms to be missing.Earlier, the financial probe agency had seized the assets of another Chinese smartphone giant, Xiaomi, under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The agency seized Rs 5,551.27 crore of Xiaomi India under the provisions of the Act. Xiaomi India is a wholly owned subsidiary of the China-based Xiaomi group.The ED had initiated an investigation in connection with the illegal remittances made by Xiaomi in February this year.Chinese mobile phone companies have been under the scanner of Income Tax and the ED. According to the probe agency, Xiaomi started its operations in India in 2014 and began remitting the money from 2015