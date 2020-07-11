Chinese virologist claims COVID-19 made in Wuhan lab, says report

Updated : September 14, 2020 10:45 AM IST
Dr Li-Meng Yan, a Chinese virologist has claimed that the new coronavirus was created in a government-controlled laboratory in Wuhan
She claims the Wuhan seafood market and the intermediate hosts for the virus were just a “smokescreen.”
CNBCTV18.COM
Share
Dr Li-Meng Yan, a Chinese virologist has claimed that the new coronavirus was created in a government-controlled laboratory in Wuhan, according to a news report on Hindustan Times. The virologist has further vowed to publish proof that supports her allegations, the report said. During her task of looking into a cluster of Sars-like cases coming from parts of China, she claims to have unraveled a cover-up operation and adds that the Chinese government knew about the spread of the virus in advance, it added.
Specialising in virology and immunology at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, Dr Li-Meng had to flee to the United States over safety concerns, the HT report said. In an interview on the British talk show “Loose Women” Dr Li-Meng revealed, "The genome sequence is like our human fingerprint. So, based on this you can recognise and identify this thing. So, I used the evidence existing in the genome sequence of Sars-CoV-2 to tell people why this came from China, why they are the only one who made it,” the HT report cited.
Dr Li-Meng also stated that she was given threats to “maintain silence or else she would be made to disappear”. In her research and findings, the virologist concluded, "There are two reports, the first one will come in several days and it will tell people about the scientific evidence. Anyone, even those without any knowledge of biology, can read it."
Dr Li-Meng Yan, a Chinese virologist has claimed that the new coronavirus was created in a government-controlled laboratory in Wuhan
She claims the Wuhan seafood market and the intermediate hosts for the virus were just a “smokescreen.”
CNBCTV18.COM
Share
Dr Li-Meng Yan, a Chinese virologist has claimed that the new coronavirus was created in a government-controlled laboratory in Wuhan, according to a news report on Hindustan Times. The virologist has further vowed to publish proof that supports her allegations, the report said. During her task of looking into a cluster of Sars-like cases coming from parts of China, she claims to have unraveled a cover-up operation and adds that the Chinese government knew about the spread of the virus in advance, it added.
Specialising in virology and immunology at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, Dr Li-Meng had to flee to the United States over safety concerns, the HT report said. In an interview on the British talk show “Loose Women” Dr Li-Meng revealed, "The genome sequence is like our human fingerprint. So, based on this you can recognise and identify this thing. So, I used the evidence existing in the genome sequence of Sars-CoV-2 to tell people why this came from China, why they are the only one who made it,” the HT report cited.
Dr Li-Meng also stated that she was given threats to “maintain silence or else she would be made to disappear”. In her research and findings, the virologist concluded, "There are two reports, the first one will come in several days and it will tell people about the scientific evidence. Anyone, even those without any knowledge of biology, can read it."
Chinese virologist claims COVID-19 made in Wuhan lab, says report
Dr Li-Meng Yan, a Chinese virologist has claimed that the new coronavirus was created in a government-controlled laboratory in WuhanGet latest Healthcare online at cnbctv18.com
www.cnbctv18.com