Chinese village in Arunachal: As India fumes, Beijing says construction in ‘our own territory' is normal

Exclusive: China Has Built Village In Arunachal, Show Satellite Images
The village, located on the banks of the River Tsari Chu, lies in the Upper Subansiri district, an area which has been long disputed by India and China and has been marked by armed conflict.


All India Written by Vishnu Som Updated: January 18, 2021 3:03 pm IST

New Delhi:

China has constructed a new village in Arunachal Pradesh, consisting of about 101 homes, show satellite images accessed exclusively by NDTV. The same images, dated November 1, 2020, have been analysed by several experts approached by NDTV, who confirmed that the construction, approximately 4.5 kms within Indian territory of the de facto border, will be of huge concern to India.
The village, located on the banks of the River Tsari Chu, lies in the Upper Subansiri district, an area which has been long disputed by India and China and has been marked by armed conflict.
It was constructed in the eastern range of the Himalayas even as Indian and Chinese soldiers confronted each other in their deadliest clash in decades, thousands of kilometres away in the Western Himalayas in Ladakh. In June last year, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash in the Galwan Valley. China has never publicly stated how many casualties its own army suffered. The stand-off in Ladakh continues through this winter with thousands of soldiers from both sides deployed on the frontline at extreme altitudes in sub-zero temperatures.
The latest image that establishes the village in question is dated November 1, 2020. The image dated a little more than a year before that - August 26, 2019 - does not show any construction activity. So, the village was set up in the last year.
No village in this area in August, 2020. By November 2020, 101 homes appear in completed village. Click here for high resolution image
In response to NDTV's detailed questions, the Foreign Ministry, which was also sent the satellite images, did not challenge what the pictures show. "We have seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along the border areas with India. China has undertaken such infrastructure construction activity in the past several years."
The government says it remains committed to improving border infrastructure. ''Our Government too has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges etc, which has provided much needed connectivity to the local population along the border.''
In October last year, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, "For some time, the Indian side has been ramping up infrastructure development along the border and stepping up military deployment that is the root cause for the tensions between the two sides." There are, however, no signs of Indian road or infrastructure development in the immediate vicinity of the new Chinese village.
New Chinese village lies 4.5 kms south of the the external boundary of India (Survey of India). Click here for high resolution image
In fact, in November 2020, which is when this satellite image was taken, the BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao, had warned the Lok Sabha of Chinese incursions in his state, referring specifically to the Upper Subansiri district. This morning, he told NDTV that this includes the construction of a new double-lane road. ''Construction is still going on. China has entered more than 60-70 kms inside the upper Subansiri district if you follow the path along the river. They are constructing a road along the river known locally as the Lensi as it flows in the direction of the Subansiri river.''
The Foreign Ministry did not respond directly to a question on whether the village construction has been diplomatically raised with Beijing. It said to NDTV, ''The government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.''
An authentic online map of the Surveyor General of India, used by the government as its official map, clearly shows that the Chinese village lies well within Indian territory.
Screenshots of official map of Survey of India show location of Chinese village inside Indian territory. Click here for high resolution image
The images with NDTV have been procured from Planet Labs Inc, satellite imagery experts who monitor the planet on a daily basis. They show the exact coordinates of the new village, which lies north of a large square-shaped structure, believed by defence analysts to be a Chinese military post, first captured as an image over a decade ago by Google Earth. The new images with NDTV indicate that this post has also been substantially upgraded.
New Chinese village lies 1 km north of an existing Chinese military post, which has been upgraded over the last decade. Click here for high resolution imageGoogle Earth images also indicate that the village lies south of the McMahon Line, the demarcation between Tibet and India's Northeast which New Delhi believes marks the boundary between India and China in the region. This line is disputed by Beijing.Newsbeep

According to Claude Arpi, an expert in India-China relations, ''The village is well South of the McMahon [Line] and the Indian perception of the Line of Actual Control.'' While explaining that this has historically been a disputed area, the construction of the new village, he says, ''is an extraordinarily serious issue as it has many other implications elsewhere on the boundary.''
Construction of this village appears to be a violation of a key part of multiple agreements reached with India that ask both countries to "safeguard due interests of their settled populations in the border areas'' and decree that ''Pending an ultimate settlement of the boundary question, the two sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and work together to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.''
''The imagery is clearly showing the Chinese construction of a residential area within India's claimed border,'' says Sim Tack, a leading military analyst on armed conflicts. ''It's important to note that the Chinese military has maintained a small forward position in this valley since 2000'' says Mr Tack. This position ''has allowed China to advance observation into the valley for many years, [and] has been seemingly uncontested.'' This has ''allowed gradual upgrades of mobility from China into the valley (roads and bridges) over time, eventually culminating in the recent construction of this village.''
The Tsari Chu river valley has a history of clashes between India and China dating back to 1959. A formal note of protest sent by Delhi to Beijing at the time says Chinese soldiers fired without notice on an Indian forward post "which was twelve strong but eight Indian personnel somehow managed to escape.''




''China is opening another front against India by taking its "salami-slicing" tactics to Arunachal Pradesh,'' says strategic affairs expert Dr Brahma Chellaney. ''Its encroachment on an area that clearly falls within India underscores the stealth and speed with which it is redrawing facts on the ground, with little regard for the geopolitical fallout.''

With inputs from @detresfa_




The new village is located NORTH of a Chinese military post, which is there since 2000 at least. Then how can be the LAC is even north to the village? Why this piece of land, which is under the control by China since 2000 at least (on Google Earth you can find this structure back to 2000 at least) could be called as "occupied by China since 2020"??
 
GS Zhou said:
The new village is located NORTH of a Chinese military post, which is there since 2000 at least. Then how can be the LAC is even north to the village? Why this piece of land, which is under the control by China since 2000 at least (on Google Earth you can find this structure back to 2000 at least) could be called as "occupied by China since 2020"??
Click to expand...
of course it is Indian point of view not of China or neutral sources but trust me if it wasn't serious then Indians wouldn't give it a space on their media as they are too proud to admit lost of a land after Ladakh crisis in 2020 .
 
This is actually good tactic of India by allowing China to develop its land which India couldn't do to by itself.
 
If India matches this and provides new infrastructure and support for their civilians on the border, maybe it will evolve into a win-win kind of deal :yahoo:.
 
Shocking defeat to the 4th most considerable firepower Indian army as of 2020 Global Firepower data- China occupies Arunachal Pradesh. Indian media did not say this news; This is not a China occupation; Pakistan has occupied it.
Ye Ghazi, Ye Tere Purisrar Bande Jinhain Tu Ne Bakhsha Hai Zuaq-e-Khudai
These warriors, victorious, These worshippers of Yours, Whom You have granted
 
It's their country, they can build whatever they want.


Our people have lost a huuuge amount of their traditional land in this sector to the Tibetans ( under Chinese) by constant encroachment since 80s.
First the British awarded a lot of territory controlled by our Tagin people to the Tibetans while drawing the McMahon line, ignoring the " watershed" principle. They awarded the land to the Tibetans to preserve their circumambulation route around the holy Tsari mountain, the southern part of which fell squarely within Tagin territory.
( Note the British neither controlled, administered nor ever entered Tagin land).
Next the Chinese kept on pushing below this line since their lines of communication were shorter. Our Indian administration and army barely subsisted in this area..supplied on foot and airdrops.
The Chinese should stop being so mean....you are already prosperous no need to encroach any more.
 
Satellite images show China has built a village with 100 homes in disputed Indian territory that Beijing claims is theirs amid rising tensions between the countries
  • Satellite images show a 100-home village, 2.8 miles inside Indian territory, in Arunachal Pradesh state
  • The development was built by Beijing within a year, according to satellite imagery from August 2019
  • The village is located in the Upper Subansiri district, an area claimed by both Beijing and Delhi
  • On Friday an image was released showing Chinese and Indian tanks facing off at a disputed Himalyan border
  • Photo showing tanks lined up was first shared on social media and story since picked up by pro-Beijing press
  • Image purports to be from the Line of Control (LAC), the poorly defined India-China border in the Himalayas
  • The frontier saw grisly hand-to-hand combat in June las year which left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead



China has built a 100-home village in disputed Indian territory that Beijing claims is theirs amid rising tensions between the two countries, according to satellite images released by Indian media.

The images, taken on November 1 last year, appear to show a development of 101 homes in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh at a location 2.8 miles inside Indian territory.

Images from just over a year ago show the area without any construction taking place, meaning the site was developed within the past 12 months.


The village is located on the banks of the River Tsari Chu in the Upper Subansiri district, an area claimed by both Delhi and Beijing, which has been the site of armed conflict in previous years.

China has not acknowledged construction of the village. India's Foreign Ministry did not dispute the content of the images when presented with them by researchers.

The images were released today, days after Chinese and Indian tanks faced off hundreds of yards from each other at a disputed Himalayan border post.

A locator map shows the Chinese village, 2.8 miles inside Indian territory


+12
A locator map shows the Chinese village, 2.8 miles inside Indian territory
A satellite image shows the newly built Chinese village at a location 2.8 miles inside Indian territory in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh


+12
A satellite image shows the newly built Chinese village at a location 2.8 miles inside Indian territory in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh
Similar images from August 2019 do not show any construction activity, meaning the village was built within the last year


+12
Similar images from August 2019 do not show any construction activity, meaning the village was built within the last year
On Friday, an image shared on Chinese social media site Weibo showed armoured vehicles lined up against each other beside encampments along the 2,000-mile border where last year grisly hand-to-hand combat left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

Regarding the new village in Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian Foreign Ministry said: 'We have seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along the border areas with India. China has undertaken such infrastructure construction activity in the past several years.'

'Our Government too has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges etc, which has provided much needed connectivity to the local population along the border.'

In October, China claimed it was India who was developing infrastructure along the border, and accused them of stepping up their military deployments.

According to NDTV, there are no signs of Indian settlements near the new Chinese village.

The village has been built close to what experts believe is a Chinese forward military post. The revelation comes days after Indian and Chinese tanks faced off elsewhere on the Himalayan border


+12
The village has been built close to what experts believe is a Chinese forward military post. The revelation comes days after Indian and Chinese tanks faced off elsewhere on the Himalayan border
In the same month the satellite images were taken, an Indian MP from the region, Tapir Gao, warned parliament of Chinese incursions in his state.

'Construction is still going on. China has entered more than 60-70 kms (37-43 miles) inside the upper Subansiri district if you follow the path along the river. They are constructing a road along the river known locally as the Lensi as it flows in the direction of the Subansiri river,' he said.

Today, Gao said Beijing has also begun the construction of a new double-lane road, according to NDTV.

The Foreign Ministry did not disclose whether the new construction had been raised with Beijing.

NDTV reported the village has been built close to a structure believed by military analysts to be a Chinese military post.

The military post has also been extensively built up, according to experts. Both China and India have accused each other of stepping up building projects along the border


+12
The military post has also been extensively built up, according to experts. Both China and India have accused each other of stepping up building projects along the border
New Delhi observes the McMahon Line, a demarcation between Tibet and India's northeast, which it believes marks the boundary between India and China. Beijing disputes this line.

Following the 1962 Sino-Indian war, the foes agreed to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to separate Indian and Chinese territory.

Claude Arpi, an expert in India-China relations, told NDTV that the village is 'well south of the McMahon Line'.

He said the village's construction 'is an extraordinarily serious issue as it has many other implications elsewhere on the boundary.'

Both countries have previously agreed to 'safeguard due interests of their settled populations in the border areas' and to 'work together to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas'.

In 1959, after a military incident near the Tsari Chu river, Delhi complained to Beijing about soldiers firing without warning on an Indian forward post.

'Its [China's] encroachment on an area that clearly falls within India underscores the stealth and speed with which it is redrawing facts on the ground, with little regard for the geopolitical fallout,' said strategic affairs expert Dr Brahma Chellaney.

Since June's clash, the first deadly fighting in 45 years, India and China have heavily fortified their positions on either side of India's Ladakh region and deployed thousands of troops.



+12

The photograph was first shared on Chinese social media site Weibo by a 'military blogger' and the story has since been picked up by pro-Beijing news sites which boast of the prowess of their Type-15 tanks
Since June's clash, the first deadly fighting in 45 years, India and China have heavily fortified their positions on either side of India's Ladakh region



www.dailymail.co.uk

China has built village in disputed Indian territory, images show

Satellite images dated 1 November 2020 show a development of 101 homes has been built in India's northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, at a location 2.8 miles inside Indian territory.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
 
