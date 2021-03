Chinese village in Arunachal: As India fumes, Beijing says construction in ‘our own territory' is normal

Exclusive: China Has Built Village In Arunachal, Show Satellite Images

The village, located on the banks of the River Tsari Chu, lies in the Upper Subansiri district, an area which has been long disputed by India and China and has been marked by armed conflict.

Updated: January 18, 2021

The Foreign Ministry did not respond directly to a question on whether the village construction has been diplomatically raised with Beijing. It said to NDTV, ''The government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.''

An authentic online map of the Surveyor General of India, used by the government as its official map, clearly shows that the Chinese village lies well within Indian territory.

''China is opening another front against India by taking its "salami-slicing" tactics to Arunachal Pradesh,'' says strategic affairs expert Dr Brahma Chellaney. ''Its encroachment on an area that clearly falls within India underscores the stealth and speed with which it is redrawing facts on the ground, with little regard for the geopolitical fallout.''

In October last year, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, "For some time, the Indian side has been ramping up infrastructure development along the border and stepping up military deployment that is the root cause for the tensions between the two sides." There are, however, no signs of Indian road or infrastructure development in the immediate vicinity of the new Chinese village.

The images with NDTV have been procured from Planet Labs Inc, satellite imagery experts who monitor the planet on a daily basis. They show the exact coordinates of the new village, which lies north of a large square-shaped structure, believed by defence analysts to be a Chinese military post, first captured as an image over a decade ago by Google Earth. The new images with NDTV indicate that this post has also been substantially upgraded.

Google Earth images also indicate that the village lies south of the McMahon Line, the demarcation between Tibet and India's Northeast which New Delhi believes marks the boundary between India and China in the region. This line is disputed by Beijing. While explaining that this has historically been a disputed area, the construction of the new village is an extraordinarily serious issue as it has many other implications elsewhere on the boundary.

Construction of this village appears to be a violation of a key part of multiple agreements reached with India that ask both countries to "safeguard due interests of their settled populations in the border areas'' and decree that ''Pending an ultimate settlement of the boundary question, the two sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and work together to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.''

''It's important to note that the Chinese military has maintained a small forward position in this valley since 2000'' says Mr Tack. This position ''has allowed China to advance observation into the valley for many years, [and] has been seemingly uncontested.'' This has ''allowed gradual upgrades of mobility from China into the valley (roads and bridges) over time, eventually culminating in the recent construction of this village.''