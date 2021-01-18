Chinese village in Arunachal: As India fumes, Beijing says construction in ‘our own territory' is normal

Exclusive: China Has Built Village In Arunachal, Show Satellite Images

The village, located on the banks of the River Tsari Chu, lies in the Upper Subansiri district, an area which has been long disputed by India and China and has been marked by armed conflict.

All India Written by Vishnu Som Updated: January 18, 2021 3:03 pm IST

The Foreign Ministry did not respond directly to a question on whether the village construction has been diplomatically raised with Beijing. It said to NDTV, ''The government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.''

An authentic online map of the Surveyor General of India, used by the government as its official map, clearly shows that the Chinese village lies well within Indian territory.

''China is opening another front against India by taking its "salami-slicing" tactics to Arunachal Pradesh,'' says strategic affairs expert Dr Brahma Chellaney. ''Its encroachment on an area that clearly falls within India underscores the stealth and speed with which it is redrawing facts on the ground, with little regard for the geopolitical fallout.''