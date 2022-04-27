What's new

Chinese victims of Pakistani suicide bomb attack identified. RIP

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,660
-5
89,494
Country
China
Location
China

Chinese victims of Pakistani suicide bomb attack identified. RIP​

Chen Huizhi
21:08 UTC+8, 2022-04-27

Chinese victims of Pakistani suicide bomb attack identified

The suicide attack on a shuttle passenger van of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi left three Chinese teachers and a Pakistani dead. One Chinese teacher was injured.

The three Chinese teachers killed in the terrorist attack in Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday, were from Sichuan Normal University.

The Chengdu-based university on Wednesday identified them as Huang Guiping, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi; Ding Mufang, an institute teacher; and Chen Sai, a volunteer working at the institute.

The suicide bomb attack on a shuttle passenger van of the institute on the university campus on Tuesday afternoon left the three Chinese teachers dead, one Chinese teacher injured and caused several Pakistani casualties, including one death.

The injured teacher was Wang Yuqing, the Sichuan university said.

The Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi, the largest in Pakistan, began operation in 2013.

There are 30 Chinese teachers and two local teachers on the faculty of the institute, which has more than 7,000 registered students, Chinese media reported.

Speaking about the attack, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday said that the blood of the Chinese cannot be shed in vain and those behind this incident will surely pay the price.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Chinese embassy in Islamabad after the attack to express his condolences.

He promised an in-depth probe into the incident and said that his government will punish the perpetrators, and comprehensively strengthen security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan, Xinhua news agency reported.

www.shine.cn

Chinese victims of Pakistani suicide bomb attack identified

The three Chinese teachers killed in the terrorist attack in Karachi on Tuesday were from Sichuan No
www.shine.cn www.shine.cn

RIP

0067IrGygy1h1oiualib9j30k00cljsi.jpg
0067IrGygy1h1oiub3fwij30k00dxt9e.jpg
0067IrGygy1h1oiubitznj30k00bt0tl.jpg
 
K

Khan vilatey

FULL MEMBER
Feb 11, 2020
1,647
5
1,902
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
beijingwalker said:

Chinese victims of Pakistani suicide bomb attack identified. RIP​

Chen Huizhi
21:08 UTC+8, 2022-04-27

Chinese victims of Pakistani suicide bomb attack identified

The suicide attack on a shuttle passenger van of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi left three Chinese teachers and a Pakistani dead. One Chinese teacher was injured.

The three Chinese teachers killed in the terrorist attack in Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday, were from Sichuan Normal University.

The Chengdu-based university on Wednesday identified them as Huang Guiping, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi; Ding Mufang, an institute teacher; and Chen Sai, a volunteer working at the institute.

The suicide bomb attack on a shuttle passenger van of the institute on the university campus on Tuesday afternoon left the three Chinese teachers dead, one Chinese teacher injured and caused several Pakistani casualties, including one death.

The injured teacher was Wang Yuqing, the Sichuan university said.

The Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi, the largest in Pakistan, began operation in 2013.

There are 30 Chinese teachers and two local teachers on the faculty of the institute, which has more than 7,000 registered students, Chinese media reported.

Speaking about the attack, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday said that the blood of the Chinese cannot be shed in vain and those behind this incident will surely pay the price.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Chinese embassy in Islamabad after the attack to express his condolences.

He promised an in-depth probe into the incident and said that his government will punish the perpetrators, and comprehensively strengthen security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan, Xinhua news agency reported.

www.shine.cn

Chinese victims of Pakistani suicide bomb attack identified

The three Chinese teachers killed in the terrorist attack in Karachi on Tuesday were from Sichuan No
www.shine.cn www.shine.cn

RIP

View attachment 838494 View attachment 838495 View attachment 838496
Click to expand...
Our sincerest condolences 💐 for your loss. We have failed your honorable attempts to help our nation with education. We promise you we will do everything to stop these Indian backed BLA terrorists

K
 
sur

sur

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2009
2,651
0
2,960
beijingwalker said:

Chinese victims of Pakistani suicide bomb attack identified. RIP​

Chen Huizhi
21:08 UTC+8, 2022-04-27

Chinese victims of Pakistani suicide bomb attack identified

The suicide attack on a shuttle passenger van of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi left three Chinese teachers and a Pakistani dead. One Chinese teacher was injured.

The three Chinese teachers killed in the terrorist attack in Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday, were from Sichuan Normal University.

The Chengdu-based university on Wednesday identified them as Huang Guiping, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi; Ding Mufang, an institute teacher; and Chen Sai, a volunteer working at the institute.

The suicide bomb attack on a shuttle passenger van of the institute on the university campus on Tuesday afternoon left the three Chinese teachers dead, one Chinese teacher injured and caused several Pakistani casualties, including one death.

The injured teacher was Wang Yuqing, the Sichuan university said.

The Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi, the largest in Pakistan, began operation in 2013.

There are 30 Chinese teachers and two local teachers on the faculty of the institute, which has more than 7,000 registered students, Chinese media reported.

Speaking about the attack, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday said that the blood of the Chinese cannot be shed in vain and those behind this incident will surely pay the price.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Chinese embassy in Islamabad after the attack to express his condolences.

He promised an in-depth probe into the incident and said that his government will punish the perpetrators, and comprehensively strengthen security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan, Xinhua news agency reported.

www.shine.cn

Chinese victims of Pakistani suicide bomb attack identified

The three Chinese teachers killed in the terrorist attack in Karachi on Tuesday were from Sichuan No
www.shine.cn www.shine.cn

RIP

View attachment 838494 View attachment 838495 View attachment 838496
Click to expand...

I would suggest Chinese authorities to take security of Chinese in their own hands and possibly charge a fee as part of projects cost.

Not that the ground level foot police should be Chinese because integration could be an issue for foot police, but the advisors/planner level security officials can be from China. Who make recommendations and review implementation of security protocols for Chinese workers.
 
M

Mohsin A

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2012
331
0
1,075
WHEN WILL THESE FAT DONKEY FCUKWITS SITTING IN PAKISTAN LEARN THAT WHEN PEOPLE COME TO HELP YOU AS GUESTS, YOU PROTECT THEM AT ALL COSTS! WHERE WAS THE SECURITY ESCORT FOR THESE INNOCENT PEOPLE. I FEEL ASHAMED AT OUR LACK OF REGARD AND CARELESSNESS AS A NATION.
 
imadul

imadul

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
1,958
0
2,338
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It was extremely viciously and cunningly planned.

1. Women will be searched which shall cause social and religious backlash

2. Baluch students will be scrutinize more so more sense of deprivation amongst them.

Overall creating more unrest.
Very sad and all Pakistanis are so terribly sorry and embarrassed.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Pakistan rebel group warns China of harsher attacks
Replies
8
Views
140
White privilege
W
beijingwalker
“We feel safe unlike Chinese citizens in India”: Indian diaspora in China. Indian students feel equally at home in China
Replies
1
Views
289
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Stranagor
Beijing, Shanghai, Other Chinese Cities Slash Price of Extra-Curricular Classes by Over 70%
Replies
0
Views
376
Stranagor
Stranagor
Bleek
Smart classrooms with advanced Chinese technology to invigorate Pakistan's education system
Replies
1
Views
199
Beny Karachun
Beny Karachun
beijingwalker
Chinese Australians still encounter racism and questions of loyalty from both countries
Replies
1
Views
221
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom