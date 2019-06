Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He says ‘external pressure’ can actually help China’s economy

President Xi Jinping’s chief US trade war negotiator did not specifically reference rising tensions with United States during surprise speech in Shanghai

Keynote address at Lujiazui financial forum his first public appearance in three weeks since tour of Jiangxi province with Xi

The external pressure will help us improve innovation and self-development, speed up reform and opening up and push forward with high quality growth