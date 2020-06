We had never left the our claim line. Construction was still ongoing despite deescalation. We maintained a buffer zone, but we did not say we won't build roads and bunkers. From his account, I actually am starting to believe no Chinese died, and that's why China won't release this to further aggravate the situation. If we tell the world no Chinese died, Modi will have no space to maneuver. At least now he can claim he killed more Chinese, we ned to give him some space.

Click to expand...